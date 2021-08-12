WhatsApp is being restricted in Zambia amid elections

According to NetBlocks, multiple internet providers in Zambia have been throttling WhatsApp today as the country heads to the polls for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

⚠️ Confirmed: WhatsApp messaging app restricted in #Zambia on election day; real-time network data show loss of service on multiple internet providers as polls get under way, corroborating widespread user reports; incident ongoing #ZambiaDecides2021



📰 https://t.co/HZOMpYXdSX pic.twitter.com/9b2GZ87UHO — NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 12, 2021

“Measurements indicate that WhatsApp frontend and backend servers have become unavailable from Thursday afternoon. The restrictions are likely to limit the free flow of information online presenting a challenge to election transparency as polls are held.” Netblocks

The restrictions on WhatsApp identified by Netblocks are on Zambian operators Zamtel (state-controlled), Airtel Zambia, Liquid Telecom, and MTN.

Cover Image Credit: Anadolu Agency