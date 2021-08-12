Techzim

WhatsApp is being restricted in Zambia amid elections

Posted on by Staff Writer
Zambia Elections WhatsApp

According to NetBlocks, multiple internet providers in Zambia have been throttling WhatsApp today as the country heads to the polls for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Measurements indicate that WhatsApp frontend and backend servers have become unavailable from Thursday afternoon. The restrictions are likely to limit the free flow of information online presenting a challenge to election transparency as polls are held.”

Netblocks

The restrictions on WhatsApp identified by Netblocks are on Zambian operators Zamtel (state-controlled), Airtel Zambia, Liquid Telecom, and MTN.

Cover Image Credit: Anadolu Agency

