Zim startups! German Business Angels are looking to invest €10K

Deutsch Connect in partnership with German Business Angels Group has announced that they are looking for early-stage startups in Southern Africa. If you are unfamiliar with Deutsch Connect, it is a startup and business hub that was founded by Zimbabwean Kumbirai Chipadza. It offers a number of services including business-to-business matchmaking, startup investor pairings and more.

This new development follows Deutsch Connect’s partnership with BancABC that we reported on earlier this year. The investment amount at the moment is €10K (US$11,879.60) but the sum could increase. Deutsch Connect and German Business Angels Group are looking for, as earlier mentioned, early-stage startups and the conditions are:

The Team must be qualified

Idea must be scalable regionally

Proof of traction

Have a pitch deck

Applications are open to all startups in any industry, and the deadline is the 31st of August 2021. If you are interested, you can apply with the link here.

