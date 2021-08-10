ZIMBOCASH users can now transact on its exchange

Ah… ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) it has been a while since I thought about this alternative currency. The last we heard was that it was going through a system upgrade that would allow it to better protect itself against people who were skirting the rules. Well, unbeknownst to me ZIMBOCASH went live last week and the team over there sent an email today saying that users can now transact on its exchange.

Dear ZIMBOCASH Family,

We’ve got exciting news for you… After announcing last week that our system is live, we are opening up transfers to the exchange for users who make the most transactions. Our goal has been from the beginning to build a network of users who use ZASH in day-to-day trade in Zimbabwe.

Key to this goal is a network of users making payments. We’re rewarding those who make transactions. We’re introducing two cool incentives. Here is how they work:



1. Selling on the exchange: Ten users who make the most transactions can transfer their ZASH to the exchange.



2. First Payment Reward: If you pay people and its their first time to receive ZASH, you get a reward of 100 ZASH. More information on the incentives:

Selling on the exchangeThe ZIMBOCASH users who have made the ten most transactions each month will be able to transfer their ZASH to the exchange. It doesn’t matter at this stage how much you pay each person. We just want to see you making transactions – small or big transactions are fine. We’re measuring the number of unique users you pay, who have each verified their IDs. To participate, there are a few additional terms:

-You’ll need to have made 6 transactions to unique users for every 10% you wish to transfer to the exchange, and

-You’ll need to tell us your payments and exchange transfer story in a video that we’ll show to others.

First Payment Reward Our second incentive is also pretty cool – we want to reward you when you pay ZASH to someone and it’s their first time to receive. You get an extra 100 ZASH when both you and the person you pay verify IDs.

There is no limit to the number of first payment rewards that you can receive. If you pay 10 people for their first time, you will get 10 First Payment Rewards (i.e. 1000 ZASH).

Our other incentives still apply. Here is the list of all our ZASH rewards:

Signup Reward – 400 ZASH when you sign up.

Referral Reward – 40 ZASH for every user who signs up using your account number as a referral. You only receive this when both you and them confirm IDs.

Click Reward – 0.4 ZASH for every unique click you receive on your unique link (i.e. from a unique IP address), limited to a 100 clicks.

First Payment Reward – 100 ZASH for every person you pay and it’s their first time to receive payment.



ZIMBOCASH is the solution to Zimbabwe’s collapsing economy. We’re establishing sound money with 4.5 billion ZASH tokens in the country. Our goal is to see people using ZASH to buy goods and services. There is no other cryptocurrency in the world that has a local payments network to this degree. We are pioneering something really special.