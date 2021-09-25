Another NetOne price increase is on the horizon

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne put out a tweet saying that it would be reviewing (another way of saying prices are going up) out of bundle tariffs on the 26th of September 2021. The mobile network operator recently increased the price of mobile data and social media bundles.

REVIEW OF TARIFFS

Please be advised that we are reviewing our out of bundle tariffs with effect from 26 September 2021. For more information, visit our social media platforms: NetOne

It stands to reason that we should expect the same from the other mobile network operators. These things tend to have a domino effect.

