Brace yourselves for 12-hour load shedding

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced that we should expect 12-hour load shedding due to diminished output at Hwange and Kariba power stations.

The statement from the ZETDC reads as follows:

The ZETDC (Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company) is experiencing a power shortfall due to generation constraints at Hwange Power Station, limited imports and a programme of dam wall rehabilitation at Kariba, which requires that two generators be taken out for 12 hours. The planned outrage of the two units then restricts Kariba Power Station output during these hours.

ZETDC

