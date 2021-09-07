Businesses can stay open till 7 pm as COVID lockdown now at Level 2

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced that the current COVID-19 Level four lockdown has been downgraded to Level Two. The curfew hours have been shortened to between 10 PM and 5.30 AM. Businesses are now allowed to operate from 8 AM up to 7 PM while restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges will operate between 8 AM and 10 PM.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announces a relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown from level 4 to level 2. He says risk still exists.

*Nightclubs remain closed

*Intercity travel allowed

*50% decongestion of offices

Intercity travel has also been given the green light however, operators and travellers are still expected to observe public health measure.