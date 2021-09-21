Cabinet approves eCommerce bill

The Principles for Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce (eCommerce) Bill was approved by cabinet according to a report by ZBC News.

The nation is being informed that the development of information communication technologies in cyberspace requires that the legal and policy environment be adapted to take into account the relevant changes. In particular, there is need for a holistic electronic transaction regulation regime in the face of the opening up of markets and movement of goods and services across borders, and growing incidences of scams and unfair practices, which leave the end-user at risk Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services

The eCommerce Bill was presented by Minister for ICTs, Jenfan Muswere, is there to bridge the divide for electronic transactions and commerce because the current legislation is for paper-based transactions. This legislation will also work in tandem with the Consumer Contracts Act.

