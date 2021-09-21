Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

Cabinet approves eCommerce bill

Posted on by Staff Writer
eCommerce bill zimbabwe

The Principles for Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce (eCommerce) Bill was approved by cabinet according to a report by ZBC News.

The nation is being informed that the development of information communication technologies in cyberspace requires that the legal and policy environment be adapted to take into account the relevant changes. In particular, there is need for a holistic electronic transaction regulation regime in the face of the opening up of markets and movement of goods and services across borders, and growing incidences of scams and unfair practices, which leave the end-user at risk

Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services

The eCommerce Bill was presented by Minister for ICTs, Jenfan Muswere, is there to bridge the divide for electronic transactions and commerce because the current legislation is for paper-based transactions. This legislation will also work in tandem with the Consumer Contracts Act.

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).