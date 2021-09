Following up on the article we posted on local currency swipe limits, we thought it would be interesting to compare all the major banks’ local (ZWL$) currency charges.

The following is for the basic or entry-level personal accounts only. Charges are also for local currency accounts and where transactions are concerned the IMTT or 2% tax is assumed.

Bank account maintenance charges

The service fee that you are charged per month on your account.

Over the counter cash withdrawal fees

Bank fees for withdrawing local currency over the counter at the bank branch.

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank 3% min $50.00 3% min $50.00 3% Min $45.00 Max $150.00 3% min $50.00 5% min $50 2,5% of cash amount, minimum $60, maximum $1 000 3% min $50.00 3%; Min $35 3% min $75.00 2.25% of amount being withdrawn min $15 3% min $60.00 3%; Min $30 3% min $50.00

ATM cash withdrawal (same bank) fees

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank 3% min $50.00 2.5% min $20 3% Min $60.00 No Max 3% min $50.00 3% min $30.00 2,5% of cash amount, minimum $60, maximum $1 000 2% min $40.00 3%; Min $35 3% min $50.00 2% of amount being withdrawn 3% min $60.00 3%; Min $30 3% min. ZWL$30

ATM cash withdrawal (other banks) fees

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank 3% min $50.00 2.5% min $20 3% Min $60.00 No Max 2.5% 3% min $30.00 2,5% of cash amount, minimum $60, maximum $1 000 2% min $40.00 3%; Min $35 3% min $50.00 2% of amount being withdrawn 3% min $60.00 3%; Min $30 3% min. ZWL$30

POS or swipe fees

Point-of-Sale or swipe charges are differentiated from ones where you use that bank’s card on its POS machines and swiping your bank’s card on another bank’s POS machine.

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not listed CABS POS: 1% min $60 (CBZ to CBZ) transaction

1% Min $25



Merchant POS (ZIMSWITCH) 1.5% Min $45

1% of the transacted amount 0.5% of the transacted amount 2,5% of cash amount, minimum $60, maximum $1 000 Other POS:

1% minimum ZWL 85.00

maximum ZWL 400.00



Nedbank POS:

Below $100 – $20



Above $100 – $50 (Less than $100) ZWL5; (Above $100) 1%; Min $10; Max $300 POSB POS:

1.5% min $40





Other POS:

1.5% min $45

Zimswitch POS Purchase: below $100 – $5



above $100 – 1% min $30.00 Max $1500.00



Stanbic POS – 0.5% Min $1.00 1% min $50 Steward POS: 1.5% Min $25.00, Max $500.00 for transactions above $100.00



Other POS:

1.5% Min $40.00, Max $500.00 for transactions above $100.00

1% of transacted amount

RTGS Transfers fees

There appears to be a different fee (with some banks) for Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfers depending on whether you did the operation in the bank or on mobile/internet banking platforms.

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank 2.5% of transacted amount 1% min $400 max $2000 2% Min $200 Max $1,000.00 In Bank: 2% of transacted amount



Internet Banking: 2% of transacted amount In Bank: 1% min $400 max $2000



Internet Banking:

1% min $280 max $1500 1%, minimum $100, maximum $2000 In Branch: 1%; Min ZWL200

Max ZWL2000



Internet banking: $80 In Bank:

1%; Min ZWL200

Max ZWL2000



Internet 1.5%; Min ZWL150

Max ZWL10001%; Min $200

Max $2000 1% min $370 max $1000 1% Min $250.00 Max $2500.00 1% max $5000 2% Minimum $200.00, Maximum $2000.00 1% of transacted amount

Internal transfers charges

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not listed 1% of transacted amount 2% Min $100.00 Max

$1,000.00 Manual: 2% of transacted amount



Internet Banking: 2% of transacted amount In Bank: 1% min $200 max $1500



Internet Banking:

1% min $100 max $1000 1%, minimum $100, maximum $1 000 $150 1%; Min $75

Max $1000 0.5% min $60 max $1000 0.5% Min $50.00 Max $500.00 $100.00 1% Min $100.00, Max $1000.00 1% of transacted amount

Bank to EcoCash charges (Bank to Wallet)

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not listed 2% of transacted amount Not listed Not listed 3% min $50 2.5%, minimum $40 1% min ZWL$30 2.5%, min $20 2.5%, min $60 2% Min $10.00 1% min $50 max $200 Not listed 2% minimum ZWL$50

Bill Payment fees

Charges for paying ZESA, internet, school fees using your local currency bank account (the assumption is that this is mainly for mobile and or internet banking platforms)

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not listed 1% min $60 max $600 Not listed 3% of transacted amount 0.5% of transacted amount Not listed 1% min $85 Not listed 1% min $60 $50.00 per transaction 1% min $100 max $200.00 $10.30 $30.00

Balance enquiry fees

Local currency account bank charges for checking your balance, the bank charges here would be for each enquiry you make.

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not Listed $15.00 $50.00 Not Listed $20.00 Not Listed $7.00 Not listed $20.00 $5 $25.00 Not Listed Not Listed

Bank statement charges

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not Listed $15.00 (mini-statement) $50.00 per page $50.00 per page $20.00 (mini-statement) $20 per page $8.00 (mini-statement) Not Listed $20.00 (mini-statement) $5.00 (mini-statement) $50 (mini-statement)



$40 per page (full statement) $11.00 (mini-statement) Not Listed

Airtime purchase fees

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not listed ZWL$3.00 Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed $5.00 Not Listed $7.00 1% of amount Not Listed $11.00 Not Listed

Insufficient funds charge

BancABC CABS CBZ FBC First Capital Bank NBS Nedbank NMB POSB Stanbic Bank Standard Chartered Steward Bank ZB Bank Not Listed ZWL$6.00 Not Listed Not Listed $20.00 Not Listed $10.00 $10.00 $25.00 $5.00 Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed