iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to feature 1TB storage option

Another Apple event and we have a new iPhone and iOS operating system. The stars of the show were undoubtedly the new iPhone 13 Mini, Standard, Pro and Pro Max. It looks like Apple decided not to mix things up too much with the new iPhone because it looks almost identical to its predecessor.

However, as with all Apple products, there has been work done internally with the new range of devices featuring a bigger battery. Now, It’s nowhere near itel levels of battery size but according to Apple, the new devices have about 2.5 hours (1.5 hours for the Mini) more battery life than the iPhone 12.

Other changes include a slightly smaller notch, the width of the phone according to Apple is 20% smaller and the cameras on the iPhone 13 Mini and Standard are now diagonally opposed.

Apple also says the iPhone 13 displays are 28% brighter than the previous generation. The iPhone 13 Pro versions are said to have a 120 Hz refresh rate with Super Retina displays. All of the devices are powered by the A15 Bionic chip which is said to have 15 billion transistors, two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores.

The standard iPhone 13 and Pro have 6.1-inch screens while the Mini’s is 5.4-inches and the Pro Max’s display comes in at 6.7-inches. Storage options now feature a 1 TB option to add on to the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB available for the Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 13 all specs and prices

iPhone 13 Mini Standard Pro Pro Max Pricing (Starting from) US$699 US$799 USD$999 USD$1,099 Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm Weight 1414g 174g 204g 240g Screen size 5.4 inches 6.1 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Screen resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels (477 ppi) 1170 x 2532 pixels (457 ppi) 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) Screen type Super Retina XDR Super Retina XDR Super Retina XDR Super Retina XDR Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Two Cameras:

12 MP, f/1.6, (wide)

12 MP, f/2.4,(ultra-wide)

Two Cameras:

12 MP, f/1.6, (wide)

12 MP, f/2.4,(ultra-wide)

Three cameras:

12MP, f/1.8 (ultra-wide)

12MP, f/1.5 (wide)

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Three cameras:

12MP, f/1.8 (ultra-wide)

12MP, f/1.5 (wide)

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Front camera(s) 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps via GSMA Areana