It’s probably expensive because it’s actually good value

Sometimes the price of a product, service or experience is high because it’s taken a lot of time to develop and perfect. This, of course, doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few crafty flea market vendors out there who’ll rip you off. It’s a mess but we tried to make sense of it through our experiences.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “hi” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

Zimbabwe’s Cannabis grower’s licence is priced way too high and this is keeping the country from a rapidly expanding and lucrative industry.

The reluctance of the financial authorities to test out blockchain technology and cryptos is setting Zimbabwe back decades.

Africa’s first Kyokushin World Champion Shihan Samson Muripo has a documentary about his life now airing at Yakontent. We recently had the opportunity to talk to the man himself about the production and his extraordinary life.

