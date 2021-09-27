Liquid launches Operator Connect, linking PSTN phone services with Microsoft Teams

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has continued to deepen its ties with the Microsoft ecosystem. A couple of months ago, the company’s local subsidiary ZOL notified its customers that it would be migrating email and web services to Microsoft 365. And now Liquid has announced the arrival of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Microsoft through this global launch and integrate our pan-African communications and technology capability directly into Microsoft Teams. Together, our two companies continue to lead digital transformation across the African continent with innovative solutions that empower every person, business and community to do more.” Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Through the OneVoice platform, Liquid will enable Microsoft customers worldwide to seamlessly integrate regulatory-compliant calling plans in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda initiated from the Microsoft Teams Admin Centre.

What this essentially means is that Operator is Microsoft’s term for a telephone service provider. This means that Liquid Intelligent Technologies customers will be able to integrate external calls into teams or what are called PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) phone services with Teams.

In addition to this Liquid also says that it has a flat-rate fee for calling plans which the company says will save its customers money. Another added benefit of this service is that it is cloud-based so there is no hardware required to begin.

Liquid’s OneVoice will leverage the Liquid network and geo-redundant voice core powered by cloud-native voice switches from Metaswitch, a company recently acquired by Microsoft.

Liquid says that it will continue to develop its OneVoice platform to meet the modern communication requirements of its customers across Africa. And the service will be rolled out to other key markets in the near future.

