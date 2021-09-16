Multichoice is still testing DStv Flex, there is no launch date yet

At the end of June, we learnt that DStv was on the brink of doing something that they had staunchly refused to do for a long time. They would be introducing something called DStv Flex, a new way of packaging their channels that would see customers have more control over which channels they wanted to pay for. Now it seems DStv is in the process of testing this service out.

There had been no news yet as to when the service would be availed to the public and despite the exciting reveal back in June, the only way to pay for DStv remains through the traditional bouquet option where you choose a premade bouquet of channels and pay to watch the preset channels. However, according to a well known South African TV blogger, DStv is currently testing the new service in South Africa. It’s not clear how they are deciding who gets in into the trial but it seems some Premium customers have been given the tap and are now part of the trial or will soon be.

Also just like we learnt in the initial reveal DStv Flex will not really allow you to choose specific channels and pay for them. Instead, you have to pay for a base package and then you have the option to choose from themed bouquets instead of traditional bouquets. For example, content is now grouped according to specific genres or sports e.g. Football, Rugby and so on. Once you pay for the base package you get to choose your preferred poison (sport) so to speak.

Package Channels Price Total price in USD Basic Entertainment Package 67 entertainment, movie, lifestyle, documentary, kids, news, music, and religious channels R299 $21.00 Optional add-ons (month-to-month) Sport Pack 1 SuperSport EPL

SuperSport PSL

SuperSport Football

SuperSport Golf

SuperSport Motorsport

SuperSport Action

Supersport La Liga

Supersport Tennis

Supersport Variety 1-4

ESPN

ESPN 2 R349 $47.00 Sport Pack 2 SuperSport Rugby

SuperSport Cricket

SuperSport Golf

SuperSport Motorsport

SuperSport Action

Supersport Tennis

Supersport Variety 1-4

ESPN 2 R349 $45.00 Sport Pack 3 SuperSport Grandstand

SuperSport Rugby

SuperSport Cricket

SuperSport EPL

SuperSport PSL

SuperSport Football

SuperSport Golf

SuperSport Motorsport

SuperSport Action

Supersport La Liga

Supersport Tennis

Supersport Variety 1-4

ESPN

ESPN 2 R499 $55.00 Movie Pack M-Net Movies 1

M-Net Movies 2

fliekNET R99 $28

Unless you are into a specific type of sport there is really no advantage here compared to traditional DStv bouquets. If you are a typical alpha-male who is into all sorts of sports you probably already pay for Compact Plus or Premium if you can afford it. There is really little benefit for you. The only way Flex packages make sense is when you are into a specific type of sport.

Flex will also come with an additional superpower that gives it an edge over traditional bouquets. You will have the option to turn off addons from the DStv app during certain months for example let us say you choose the EPL package and its off-season. You just turn off the EPL package and only pay for the base package. You can resume once the season starts again. Now that will be a handy feature.

DStv Flex will be available via a normal decoder but it’s also available via the DStv Streaming platform. If you remember DStv Streaming is no cheaper than traditional DStv so it’s safe to assume they will do the same when it comes to DStv Flex. The thing though is that Multichoice are also pushing their ShowMax Pro package which comes with sports streaming.

ShowMax Pro costs R449 per month of about US$18 if you pay in USD. That is much cheaper than this complicated DStv Flex stuff where you have to mess with basic packages and such. If you want to stream sports then ShowMax Pro is your best bet. It even allows you to watch UEFA matches if you have a South African account. So why would one care about Flex? I think Multichoice is shooting itself in the foot here.

The longer they delay DStv Flex and continue to promote ShowMax Pro the more people will hop on ShowMax Pro and love it. I don’t think DStv Streaming will ever take off honestly unless the pricing changes. We don’t even have a launch date for DStv Flex yet, and knowing how things work, this thing is going to be launched and perfected in South Africa, then Nigeria and East Africa before we get our paws on it here in Zimbabwe.

