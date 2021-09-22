Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

TelOne internet package prices are going up month-end

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
TelOne Telephone-Exchange, package prices

State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has announced that it is increasing its package prices from the 29 of September 2021. This price increase follows a month after TelOne’s close competitor ZOL announced that it would be revising prices for its packages in local currency.

The new prices are as follows:

TelOne residential broadband package prices

PackageDownload CapUS$ZWL$ Old PriceZWL$ New Price
Home Basic10 GB12.001 082.001 499.00
Home Basic Night20 GB16.001 407.001 949.00
Home Extra15 GB14.001 190.001 649.00
Home Plus30 GB22.001 840.002 548.00
Home Plus Night60 GB28.002 381.003 298.00
Home Premier60 GB37.003 139.004 347.00
Home Premier Night120 GB48.004 004.005 546.00
Home Boost200 GB54.004 545.006 295.00
Infinity Pro500 GB79.006 602.009 143.00
IntenseUncapped (FUP)107.008 983.0012 441.00

New SME broadband packages prices

PackageDownload SpeedDownload CapUS$Old ZWL$ PriceNew ZWL$ Price
Infinity Supreme20 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)134.0011 255.0015 588.00
Intense Extra50 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)180.0015 043.0020 835.00

New TelOne Blaze LTE packages prices

PackageDownload CapUS$Old ZWL$ PriceNew ZWL$ Price
Blaze Lite8GB11.00974.001 349.00
Blaze Xtra15GB18.001,515.002 098.00
Blaze Boost20GB18.001,948.002 698.00
Blaze Ultra40GB29.003,129.004 347.00
Blaze Trailblazer100GB44.004,762.006 595.00
Blaze SupernovaUncapped* (FUP)87.009,416.0013 041.00

TelOne

Public Wifi

PackageUS$Old ZWL$ PriceNew ZWL$ Price
1GB1.00108.00150.00
2.5GB2.00216.00300.00
6GB3.00325.00450.00
Internet Cafe1.00108.00150.00

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

2 thoughts on “TelOne internet package prices are going up month-end

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).