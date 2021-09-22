TelOne internet package prices are going up month-end

State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has announced that it is increasing its package prices from the 29 of September 2021. This price increase follows a month after TelOne’s close competitor ZOL announced that it would be revising prices for its packages in local currency.

The new prices are as follows:

TelOne residential broadband package prices

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Old Price ZWL$ New Price Home Basic 10 GB 12.00 1 082.00 1 499.00 Home Basic Night 20 GB 16.00 1 407.00 1 949.00 Home Extra 15 GB 14.00 1 190.00 1 649.00 Home Plus 30 GB 22.00 1 840.00 2 548.00 Home Plus Night 60 GB 28.00 2 381.00 3 298.00 Home Premier 60 GB 37.00 3 139.00 4 347.00 Home Premier Night 120 GB 48.00 4 004.00 5 546.00 Home Boost 200 GB 54.00 4 545.00 6 295.00 Infinity Pro 500 GB 79.00 6 602.00 9 143.00 Intense Uncapped (FUP) 107.00 8 983.00 12 441.00

New SME broadband packages prices

Package Download Speed Download Cap US$ Old ZWL$ Price New ZWL$ Price Infinity Supreme 20 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 134.00 11 255.00 15 588.00 Intense Extra 50 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 180.00 15 043.00 20 835.00

New TelOne Blaze LTE packages prices

Package Download Cap US$ Old ZWL$ Price New ZWL$ Price Blaze Lite 8GB 11.00 974.00 1 349.00 Blaze Xtra 15GB 18.00 1,515.00 2 098.00 Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,948.00 2 698.00 Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 3,129.00 4 347.00 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 44.00 4,762.00 6 595.00 Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP) 87.00 9,416.00 13 041.00

TelOne

Public Wifi

Package US$ Old ZWL$ Price New ZWL$ Price 1GB 1.00 108.00 150.00 2.5GB 2.00 216.00 300.00 6GB 3.00 325.00 450.00 Internet Cafe 1.00 108.00 150.00

