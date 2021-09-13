ZESA 12-hour load shedding timetable

Below is the timetable for the 12-hour load shedding that ZESA is undertaking due to reduced output at both the Kariba and Hwange Power Stations.
Harare load shedding time table
|DAY
|MORNING PEAK
|EVENING PEAK
MONDAY
First areas to be affected
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14 H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17 , H18, H19, H20, H22 H29, C2, C3
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H30, H31, H32
|H33, H34, H35
|TUESDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H33, H34, H35
|H30, H31, H32
|WEDNESDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4,C5
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H30, H31, H32
|H33, H34, H35
|THURSDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H16, H18, H21, H23, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H33, H34, H35
|H30, H31, H32
|FRIDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H30, H31, H32
|H33, H34, H35
|SATURDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H14, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H33, H34, H35
|H30, H31, H32
|SUNDAY
|First areas to be affected
|H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27 H28, C1, C4, C5
|H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
|Industrial areas to be affected
|H30, H31, H32
|H33, H34, H35
|Key:H– Harare C– Chitungwiza
|SUBURB
|CODE
|SUBURB
|CODE
|SUBURB
|CODE
|SUBURB
|CODE
|Alex Park – Part
|H1
|Glen Norah
|H16
|Mabvuku
|H15
|Sherwood Park – Part
|H12
|Alex Park – Part
|H7
|Glen Norah A – Part
|H19
|Machipisa
|H29
|Somerby Area
|H21
|Amalinda
|H16
|Glen Wood
|H28
|Malvern
|H17
|Spring Heights
|H28
|Amalinda Farm
|H16
|Glenview
|H16
|Mandalay Park
|H14
|Stanbury Park
|H12
|Ambleside
|H4
|Glenview – Part
|H23
|Mandara
|H6
|Startmore Farm
|H16
|Amby
|H5
|Greendale – Part
|H5
|Marimba Park
|H4
|Stoneridge Rd
|H17
|Arbour Cres
|H16
|Greendale – Part
|H6
|Marlborough, Bluffhill
|H12
|Strathaven
|H1
|Art Farm
|H2
|Greendale – Part
|H8
|Mayfield Park
|H1
|Sunridge
|H12
|Ashbritle
|H2
|Greendcroft
|H12
|Mbare
|H9
|Tafara
|H15
|Ashdown Park, Bloomingdale
|H13
|Greengrove
|H6
|Merwede
|H11
|The Grange
|H8
|Athlone
|H5
|Greystone Park
|H7
|Meyrick Park
|H13
|Thornpark
|H2
|Athlone – Part
|H6
|Grobbie Park
|H17
|Midlands
|H17
|Twentydales Ext.
|H17
|Avenues
|H22
|Groombridge
|H2
|Milton Park
|H13
|Tynwald North
|H13
|Avondale
|H1
|Guildform Estate
|H7
|Monavale
|H1
|Tynwald South
|H4
|Avondale West
|H1
|Gunhill
|H7
|Msasa Park
|H14
|Umwinsidale
|H28
|Avonlea – Part
|H1
|Haig Park
|H13
|Mt Pleasant & Heights
|H2
|Uplands
|H17
|Avonlea West
|H12
|Harare Rd W
|H16
|Mt Hampden
|H3
|Upper Mt Hampden
|H12
|Ballantyne Park
|H7
|Harava Dam
|H17
|Matidoda
|H13
|Upper Reaches Rd
|H11
|Bannockburn
|H2
|Hatcliffe
|H7
|Mufakose
|H24
|Vainona
|H7
|Barrington Rd Area
|H16
|Hatfield West
|H10
|Mutare Rd
|H15
|Valencedene
|H1
Bulawayo Urban load shedding timetable
|TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|MORNING PEAK
|EVENING PEAK
|MONDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B11, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, TRK1
|B61, B62, B63, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, ESIG
|TUESDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B21,B22,B23,B11,B61,B62,B63,ESIG, TRK1
|B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, PLM1
|WEDNESDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, PLM1
|B11, B21, B22, B23, B61, B62, B63, ESIG, TRK1
|THURSDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B11
|B31, B32, B33, B34, B61, B62, B63, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, ESIG, PLM1
|FRIDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B21, B22, B23, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, TRK1
|B41, B42, B43, B31, B32, B33, B34, B11, PLM1
|SATURDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, ESIG, PLM1
|B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, FIL1, TRK1
|SUNDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, ESIG, TRK1, PLM1
|B21, B22, B23, B11, B41, B42, B43
|Cycle
|Area
|B11
|Pumula South, Old Pumula, Pumula North, Pumula East, New Magwegwe, Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North, Gwabalanda (Dollar House area,)
|B21
|Nketa 9, Nketa 6, Nketa 8, Emganwini West.
|B22
|Westbury Rd, Monarch Steel, Thorn Grove, Consolidated Textiles, Zimplow, Connollys, Busmetals. National Foods, Turnal Asbestos, Nguboyenja, Umguza, Shiloh, Nyamandlovu.
|B23
|Cecil hotel, Kensington flats, Matopos Investments, Federal Courts, Trewithin flats, Castle crt, Athlone Mansions, Burlington Crt, Rogean Flats, City Centre East.
|B31
|Four Winds, Burnside (Chattie Rd),Hillside South, Eloana, Tshabalala Game Park, Hillside (Chipping Way),Fortunesgate, Relay Stn, Burnside, Douglasdale, Waterford, Burnside, Plumtree,Dingimuzi,Thekwane,Empandeni, Fig tree, Tsholotsho, Solusi, Matopos Research Station, Matopo National Park.
|B32
|Emakhandeni, Njube, Njube, New & West Lobengula, Luveve, Gwabalanda, Old Lobengula, Mzilikazi, Barbourfields.
|B33
|South World, Montrose, Barham Green, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton
|B34
|Donnington Industrial area, colcom, BMA, Radar Industries, Dunlop, Edgars industrial park, Donnington West.
|B41
|Entumbane, Nhliziyo Shops, Cowdray Park, Hellenvale, Luveve Siding, The Jungle, Highmount, United College, Harrisvale, Umgusa, Aisebley, North Trenance, Umvitshwa Abattoirs, Norwood, Richmond, State house, Lobenvale.
|B42
|Nkulumane1, 11, GMB, Kelvin West, Sizinda, Nkulumane Complex.
|B43
|Turk, Turk Mine, Marry Elen,Dramer,Queens mine, Mthonyeni,Motapa, St Lukes
|B51
|Hamilton School, Greenhill, Montrose, Hillcrest, Hillside shopping Centre, Malindela.
|B52
|Famona, Fire Station, ZITF, Zonke Izizwe Shops, Bradfields, Hillside, Leander Ave, Windermere Rd, Bellevue, Newton West, Cecil Ave, Hillside School, Morningside, Hillside West.
|B53
|Wet Blue, Art Printers, Paltes, Falcon St, Datlabs, Nimr and Chapman, New CSC, Bakeshire, Premier Electric, Alloy Die Cast, Cotton Printers, Halifax rd, Suppercanners, Zimbabwe Tannery, Kerries Engineering, Engutsheni Mental Hospital, Old Farmers Co-op, Arenel, Directory publishers, Lobels.
|B54
|Queens park west, Tegela, Sunnyside, P/hurst, Queens park east, Brcc, Marvel compound, N/end, Park nursery, Crematorium, Kenilworth, SOS Children’s Village, Nortlea sch, Heath field cres, PTC Exchange, Enfield Rd SS, Acacia, Merton.
|B55
|Beech Ave, Jaranda Ave, Matabele Steam, Blasson Av; Mattheyson Rd, Rowena, Umguza, Newmansford, Kingsdale, Mahatshula.
|B61
|West Commonage, Msitheli Sch, Mpopoma High, Matshobane, Woodville, Clay Products, Montgommery, Fairstar, Fairbridge Police.
|B62
|Nkulumane 1, Nkulumane 11, Nkulumane 14, Nkulumane 12, Nkulumane 15, Tshabalala Ext, Nkulumane Zesa Offices, Nketa 7
|B63
|Davies Granite, Bulawayo Bottlers, Khami Rd West, Kelvin SS, Kelvin West Industry, Byo Jobbing, Machipisa, Golden, Kelvin North, Radar, BMA, Colcom, West commonage Police
|B71
|Khumalo suburb, Killaney, Nust, Old Nic Mine, Glengarry, Mahatshula South, Parklands, School of Mines, Ascot shopping centre, Brady Barracks, Elangeni Training Centre, Netherby Rd Paddonhurst, Surburbs, Holiday Inn.
|B72
|Riverside, MacDonalds Bricks, Kensington, Sunninghill, Matsheumhlope, Lochview, Riverside south, Gumtree, Manningdale, Wilsgrove, Selbourne Park, Baxendale
|B73
|Hillside East, Matsheumhlope, Fortunesgate, Selbourne Park, Ilanda, Milton Jnr, Woodlands, Waterford
|B74
|Belmont area, Bristol rd, Stoke st, 12 – 15th Ave CABS, Milton Jnr
|PLM1
|Plumtree
|FIL1
|Filabusi
|TRK1
|Turk,Motapa,Queens
|ESG
|EsIgodini
Northern Region load shedding timetable
Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Marondera, Kadoma, Norton, Cheutu, Concession, Mazowe, etc
|TABLE 2: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|MORNING PEAK
|EVENING PEAK
|MONDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|CD, MD
|CD,MD
|TUESDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|BD,KD
|BD, KD
|WEDNESDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|CD, MD
|CD, MD
|THURSDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|BD, KD
|BD, KD
|FRIDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|CD, MD
|CD, MD
|SATURDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|BD, KD
|BD, KD
|SUNDAY
|First Areas to be affected
|CD, MD
|BD, KD
|Cycle
|Area
|CD
|CHINHOYI DISTRICT Chinhoyi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Karoi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Mutorashanga Centre and Zimasco. Mvurwi Centre,Mhangura Centre ,Kariba town and residential areas
|MD
|MARONDERA DISTRICT Marondera CBD, Industrial and residential areas, Mutoko Centre, Murehwa Centre
|BD
|BINDURA DISTRICT Bindura CBD, Industrial and residential areas Centenary Centre Mt Darwin Centre Concession Centre
|KD
|Kadoma CBD, industrial and residential areas Norton CBD, industrial and residential areas Chegutu CBD, industrial and residential areas
Midlands Province load shedding timetable
TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING PERIODS
|DAY
|Stage #
|MORNING PEAK 0400hrs – 1400hrs
|EVENING PEAK 1600hrs – 2200hrs
MONDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV1, G1, G2, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
|ZV1,G1, G2, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
|Stage 2 0400hrs to 2200hrs
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV4,G8,K17
|ZV4,G8,K17
TUESDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
|ZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV3, G4, K10
|ZV3,G4, K10
WEDNESDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV3, G1, G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
|ZV3, G1,G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV1, G1, K13
|ZV1,G1,K13
THURSDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
|ZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV2, G2, K2
|ZV2, G2, K2
FRIDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
|ZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV4, G11, K17
|ZV4, G11, K17
SATURDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV2, G7, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
|ZV2, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV3, G9, G2, K10
|ZV3, G9, G2, K10
SUNDAY
|Stage 1
|First areas to be affected
|ZV3,G1,G3,K1,K2,K8,K9,K15,K16
|ZV3, G1, G3,K 1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
|Stage 2
|Additional areas that could be affected
|ZV1, G1, G7, K13
|ZV1, G1, G7, K13
Bulawayo Urban, Plumtree, Gwanda,Hwange,VictoriaFalls
|MORNING PEAK
|EVENING PEAK
|MONDAY
|VF1,HW1, BB1; GW1;
|VF2, HW2, BB2; GW2;
|TUESDAY
|VF3, HW3, BB3; GW4
|VF4, HW4, BB1; GW3
|WEDNESDAY
|VF2, HW2, BB2; GW2
|VF1,HW1, GW1; BB3
|THURSDAY
|VF4, HW4, GW3; BB1
|VF3, HW3,GW4; BB2
|FRIDAY
|VF1,HW1, GW1; BB3;
|VF2, HW2, GW2; BB1;
|SATURDAY
|VF3, HW3, GW4; BB2;
|VF4, HW4, GW3; BB3
|SUNDAY
|VF2, HW2, BB1; GW4
|VF4, HW4, GW1; BB2
Eastern Region
|DAY
|AFFECTED AREAS
|MONDAY WEDNESDAY FRIDAY
|MUTARE DISTRICT Arda transau, Adams Barracks, Africa University, Bonda, Bordervale, Border Timbers(Nyakamete & Paulington), Burma Valley, Mutare Boys High, CABS, Civic Centre, Chikanga 1, ,2&3, Chisamba singles, Chigodora, Chitakatira, Chancellor, Chinota, Devonshire, Dangamvura, Darlington, Dominic high, DMB, Domborutinha, Downtown, Dangare (new & old), Dangamvura Eastern District Engineers, Eastern Gateway, Forbes Border post, Green Market, GMB, Greenside, Florida, Fairbridge, 3 Brigade, Hobhouse, Holiday Inn, Honde Valley, Hughes Eng, Marange, Mapembe, Mazhambe, Matondo, Main camp ZRP, Morningside, Murambi, Mutare CBD, Municipal Brewery, Mutare Technical college, NRZ station, Nyausunzwi, Old Mutare, Penhalonga, Palmerstone, Piki, Quest Motors, Odzani, Odzi, Osborn Dam, Redwing, Rodel, Industrial Area(Mutare), Sakubva, St. Josephs, Stapleford, Stewart & Lloyds, Shamhu, Tanganda, Toronto, Troutbek, Vumba, Warnham, Watsomba, Weirmouth, Westlea, Yeovil, Zimboard, Zimunya, Zororo (new & old),22miles, ZRP Mutare rural camp, NYANGA Avila, Bende, Bonda, Juliusdale, Church house, Honde Valley, Kairezi, Kanyimo, Kunyu, Kwaraguza, Little Conmara, Mangondoza Matema, Nyamaropa, Nyamhuka 1&2, Nyanga Downs, Nyanga Gvt Area, Nyanga town, Nyanga National Park, Nyangui, Nyarumvurwe, Nyatate, Nyautare Rodel, Regina, Rukotso, Ruwangwe, Sedze, St Marrys, Tombo, Transmedia, Troutbek, Tsatse, Watsomba, Valley Road.
|TUESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY
|MASVINGO DISTRICT Bangala, Bannockburn, Bikita Minerals, Bikita Village, Birthday Mine, BNR, Buffalo Range, Bushmead, Checheche, Chidza – guni, Chilonga, Chiredzi South, Chiredzi Town, Chirumhanzu, Chishamiso, Chisumbanje, Chivi, CSC, Chiwara, College, Dawlish Estate, Dinhire, Dzoro Area, Eastvale, Eagle Mont, Esquilingwe, Farmers Hall, Gt Zimbabwe, Glenlivet, 4 Brigade, Hama, Happy Valley Farms, Hillside, Hotfield, H.V.E. Farms, H.V.E. section 5, 17, H.V.E. Mill, Jerera, Jichidza, King Mine, Kyle schools, Lennox Mine, Levanga, Madamombe, Mahenye, Majange, Makuvaza, Manhubvu, Manzvire, Mapanza, Mapanzure, Maranda, Masapasi, Mashoko, Masvingo GMB, Masvingo Tech, Masvingo town, Matsvange, Mashava town & farms, Malilangwe, Mazungunye, Mkwasine, Mteri Pumps, Mtikizizi, Muchakata, Muchibwa, Mucheke D,E&F; Mucheke Stadium, Mutandahwe, Mushanduri, Muzondidya, Mwenezi Estate, Nandi, National foods, Nemanwa, Nikipa, Ngorima, Northleigh, Nyika, Nyikavanhu, Kyle Nat. Parks, Ndanga, Pris Research Station, Rippling Waters, Rhodene, Riverdene, Rujeko T/ship, Runyararo West, Rupike, Rutenga, Ruware, Samba, Save, Sebanani, Shonganiso, Silveira Mission, Sisk B/C, Standard farm, Steel Makers, Stopover, Target Kopje, Temerira Mines, Triangle, Tshovani, Tugwane, Westview Industries, Zaka, ZSA. MANICALAND DISTRICT Chipinge Bangazani Dam, Chipinge Hospital, Chipinge Town, Clearwater, Far Fell Estate, Green Valley, Mt selinda border post, Ngungunyana forest, Smalldell, Zona Estate, ZNA.
|SUNDAY
|Middle Sabi/Chipangayi Bikita, Birchenough Bridge, Bonda Irrigation, Buhera, Nyanyadzi BC, Masapi Ranch, Maunganidze, Mutema, Mutema Irrigation, Rating, Tanganda, Tawona Irrigation. Rusape Buhera, Chikobvore BC, Chitenderano BC, Dakbreek Farm, Gandanzara, Leekil Clinic, Middle st farm, Murambinda, Nyazura Mission, Nyazura BC, Nyazura Prison, Rukweza BC, Rugoyi BC, St Kilen, Anderson school, 3-2 Batallion, Dorowa Mine, Harrisonvale Farm, Mabvazuva, Magamba, Masvosva BC, Matsika BC, Nhedziwa Clinic, Nyabadza BC, Nyahukwe Clinic, Tsanzaguru, St Faith School, Vhengere,Wakefield Estate, Whitgift, Yorkshire, Zambara VHF. Chimanimani Bumba, Cashel, Chayamiti, Mutambara, Nedziwa, Ngangu.
You can download the full ZESA load shedding timetable with the link below:
What are hours for Morning and afternoon peaks
Isn’t this the same timetable fron a few weeks back? Which was subsequently renounced by Zesa even though it was actually in effect?