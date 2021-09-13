Techzim

ZESA 12-hour load shedding timetable

ZESA load shedding timetable

Below is the timetable for the 12-hour load shedding that ZESA is undertaking due to reduced output at both the Kariba and Hwange Power Stations.

Harare load shedding time table

DAY
MORNING PEAKEVENING PEAK

MONDAY
First areas to be affected		H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14 H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17 , H18, H19, H20, H22 H29, C2, C3
Industrial areas to be affectedH30, H31, H32H33, H34, H35
TUESDAYFirst areas to be affectedH1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
Industrial areas to be affectedH33, H34, H35H30, H31, H32
WEDNESDAYFirst areas to be affectedH2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4,C5H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
Industrial areas to be affectedH30, H31, H32H33, H34, H35
THURSDAYFirst areas to be affectedH1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H16, H18, H21, H23, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
Industrial areas to be affectedH33, H34, H35H30, H31, H32
FRIDAYFirst areas to be affectedH2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
Industrial areas to be affectedH30, H31, H32H33, H34, H35
SATURDAYFirst areas to be affectedH1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H14, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5
Industrial areas to be affectedH33, H34, H35H30, H31, H32
SUNDAYFirst areas to be affectedH2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27 H28, C1, C4, C5H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3
Industrial areas to be affectedH30, H31, H32H33, H34, H35
Key:H– Harare C– Chitungwiza

SUBURBCODESUBURBCODESUBURBCODESUBURBCODE
Alex Park – PartH1Glen NorahH16MabvukuH15Sherwood Park – PartH12
Alex Park – PartH7Glen Norah A – PartH19MachipisaH29Somerby AreaH21
AmalindaH16Glen WoodH28MalvernH17Spring HeightsH28
Amalinda FarmH16GlenviewH16Mandalay ParkH14Stanbury ParkH12
AmblesideH4Glenview – PartH23MandaraH6Startmore FarmH16
AmbyH5Greendale – PartH5Marimba ParkH4Stoneridge RdH17
Arbour CresH16Greendale – PartH6Marlborough, BluffhillH12StrathavenH1
Art FarmH2Greendale – PartH8Mayfield ParkH1SunridgeH12
AshbritleH2GreendcroftH12MbareH9TafaraH15
Ashdown Park, BloomingdaleH13GreengroveH6MerwedeH11The GrangeH8
AthloneH5Greystone ParkH7Meyrick ParkH13ThornparkH2
Athlone – PartH6Grobbie ParkH17MidlandsH17Twentydales Ext.H17
AvenuesH22GroombridgeH2Milton ParkH13Tynwald NorthH13
AvondaleH1Guildform EstateH7MonavaleH1Tynwald SouthH4
Avondale WestH1GunhillH7Msasa ParkH14UmwinsidaleH28
Avonlea – PartH1Haig ParkH13Mt Pleasant & HeightsH2UplandsH17
Avonlea WestH12Harare Rd WH16Mt HampdenH3Upper Mt HampdenH12
Ballantyne ParkH7Harava DamH17MatidodaH13Upper Reaches RdH11
BannockburnH2HatcliffeH7MufakoseH24VainonaH7
Barrington Rd AreaH16Hatfield WestH10Mutare RdH15ValencedeneH1

Bulawayo Urban load shedding timetable

TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE
DAY
MORNING PEAKEVENING PEAK
MONDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB11, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, TRK1B61, B62, B63, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, ESIG
TUESDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB21,B22,B23,B11,B61,B62,B63,ESIG, TRK1B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, PLM1
WEDNESDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, PLM1B11, B21, B22, B23, B61, B62, B63, ESIG, TRK1
THURSDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B11B31, B32, B33, B34, B61, B62, B63, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, ESIG, PLM1
FRIDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B21, B22, B23, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, TRK1B41, B42, B43, B31, B32, B33, B34, B11, PLM1
SATURDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, ESIG, PLM1B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, FIL1, TRK1
SUNDAYFirst Areas to be affectedB71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, ESIG, TRK1, PLM1B21, B22, B23, B11, B41, B42, B43
CycleArea
B11Pumula South, Old Pumula, Pumula North, Pumula East, New Magwegwe, Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North, Gwabalanda (Dollar House area,)
B21Nketa 9, Nketa 6, Nketa 8, Emganwini West.
B22Westbury Rd, Monarch Steel, Thorn Grove, Consolidated Textiles, Zimplow, Connollys, Busmetals. National Foods, Turnal Asbestos, Nguboyenja, Umguza, Shiloh, Nyamandlovu.
B23Cecil hotel, Kensington flats, Matopos Investments, Federal Courts, Trewithin flats, Castle crt, Athlone Mansions, Burlington Crt, Rogean Flats, City Centre East.
B31Four Winds, Burnside (Chattie Rd),Hillside South, Eloana, Tshabalala Game Park, Hillside (Chipping Way),Fortunesgate, Relay Stn, Burnside, Douglasdale, Waterford, Burnside, Plumtree,Dingimuzi,Thekwane,Empandeni, Fig tree, Tsholotsho, Solusi, Matopos Research Station, Matopo National Park.
B32Emakhandeni, Njube, Njube, New & West Lobengula, Luveve, Gwabalanda, Old Lobengula, Mzilikazi, Barbourfields.
B33South World, Montrose, Barham Green, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton
B34Donnington Industrial area, colcom, BMA, Radar Industries, Dunlop, Edgars industrial park, Donnington West.
B41Entumbane, Nhliziyo Shops, Cowdray Park, Hellenvale, Luveve Siding, The Jungle, Highmount, United College, Harrisvale, Umgusa, Aisebley, North Trenance, Umvitshwa Abattoirs, Norwood, Richmond, State house, Lobenvale.
B42Nkulumane1, 11, GMB, Kelvin West, Sizinda, Nkulumane Complex.
B43Turk, Turk Mine, Marry Elen,Dramer,Queens mine, Mthonyeni,Motapa, St Lukes
B51Hamilton School, Greenhill, Montrose, Hillcrest, Hillside shopping Centre, Malindela.
B52Famona, Fire Station, ZITF, Zonke Izizwe Shops, Bradfields, Hillside, Leander Ave, Windermere Rd, Bellevue, Newton West, Cecil Ave, Hillside School, Morningside, Hillside West.
B53Wet Blue, Art Printers, Paltes, Falcon St, Datlabs, Nimr and Chapman, New CSC, Bakeshire, Premier Electric, Alloy Die Cast, Cotton Printers, Halifax rd, Suppercanners, Zimbabwe Tannery, Kerries Engineering, Engutsheni Mental Hospital, Old Farmers Co-op, Arenel, Directory publishers, Lobels.
B54Queens park west, Tegela, Sunnyside, P/hurst, Queens park east, Brcc, Marvel compound, N/end, Park nursery, Crematorium, Kenilworth, SOS Children’s Village, Nortlea sch, Heath field cres, PTC Exchange, Enfield Rd SS, Acacia, Merton.
B55Beech Ave, Jaranda Ave, Matabele Steam, Blasson Av; Mattheyson Rd, Rowena, Umguza, Newmansford, Kingsdale, Mahatshula.
B61West Commonage, Msitheli Sch, Mpopoma High, Matshobane, Woodville, Clay Products, Montgommery, Fairstar, Fairbridge Police.
B62Nkulumane 1, Nkulumane 11, Nkulumane 14, Nkulumane 12, Nkulumane 15, Tshabalala Ext, Nkulumane Zesa Offices, Nketa 7
B63Davies Granite, Bulawayo Bottlers, Khami Rd West, Kelvin SS, Kelvin West Industry, Byo Jobbing, Machipisa, Golden, Kelvin North, Radar, BMA, Colcom, West commonage Police
B71Khumalo suburb, Killaney, Nust, Old Nic Mine, Glengarry, Mahatshula South, Parklands, School of Mines, Ascot shopping centre, Brady Barracks, Elangeni Training Centre, Netherby Rd Paddonhurst, Surburbs, Holiday Inn.
B72Riverside, MacDonalds Bricks, Kensington, Sunninghill, Matsheumhlope, Lochview, Riverside south, Gumtree, Manningdale, Wilsgrove, Selbourne Park, Baxendale
B73Hillside East, Matsheumhlope, Fortunesgate, Selbourne Park, Ilanda, Milton Jnr, Woodlands, Waterford
B74Belmont area, Bristol rd, Stoke st, 12 – 15th Ave CABS, Milton Jnr
PLM1Plumtree
FIL1Filabusi
TRK1Turk,Motapa,Queens
ESGEsIgodini

Northern Region load shedding timetable

Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Marondera, Kadoma, Norton, Cheutu, Concession, Mazowe, etc

TABLE 2: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE
DAY
MORNING PEAKEVENING PEAK
MONDAYFirst Areas to be affectedCD, MDCD,MD
TUESDAYFirst Areas to be affectedBD,KDBD, KD
WEDNESDAYFirst Areas to be affectedCD, MDCD, MD
THURSDAYFirst Areas to be affectedBD, KDBD, KD
FRIDAYFirst Areas to be affectedCD, MDCD, MD
SATURDAYFirst Areas to be affectedBD, KDBD, KD
SUNDAYFirst Areas to be affectedCD, MDBD, KD
CycleArea
CDCHINHOYI DISTRICT Chinhoyi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Karoi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Mutorashanga Centre and Zimasco. Mvurwi Centre,Mhangura Centre ,Kariba town and residential areas
MDMARONDERA DISTRICT Marondera CBD, Industrial and residential areas, Mutoko Centre, Murehwa Centre
BDBINDURA DISTRICT Bindura CBD, Industrial and residential areas Centenary Centre Mt Darwin Centre Concession Centre
KDKadoma CBD, industrial and residential areas Norton CBD, industrial and residential areas Chegutu CBD, industrial and residential areas

Midlands Province load shedding timetable



TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING PERIODS
DAYStage #
MORNING PEAK 0400hrs – 1400hrsEVENING PEAK 1600hrs – 2200hrs


MONDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV1, G1, G2, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16ZV1,G1, G2, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
Stage 2 0400hrs to 2200hrsAdditional areas that could be affectedZV4,G8,K17ZV4,G8,K17

TUESDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17ZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV3, G4, K10ZV3,G4, K10

WEDNESDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV3, G1, G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14ZV3, G1,G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV1, G1, K13ZV1,G1,K13

THURSDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16ZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV2, G2, K2ZV2, G2, K2

FRIDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17ZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV4, G11, K17ZV4, G11, K17

SATURDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV2, G7, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14ZV2, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV3, G9, G2, K10ZV3, G9, G2, K10

SUNDAY		Stage 1First areas to be affectedZV3,G1,G3,K1,K2,K8,K9,K15,K16ZV3, G1, G3,K 1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16
Stage 2Additional areas that could be affectedZV1, G1, G7, K13ZV1, G1, G7, K13

Bulawayo Urban, Plumtree, Gwanda,Hwange,VictoriaFalls


MORNING PEAKEVENING PEAK
MONDAYVF1,HW1, BB1; GW1;VF2, HW2, BB2; GW2;
TUESDAYVF3, HW3, BB3; GW4VF4, HW4, BB1; GW3
WEDNESDAYVF2, HW2, BB2; GW2VF1,HW1, GW1; BB3
THURSDAYVF4, HW4, GW3; BB1VF3, HW3,GW4; BB2
FRIDAYVF1,HW1, GW1; BB3;VF2, HW2, GW2; BB1;
SATURDAYVF3, HW3, GW4; BB2;VF4, HW4, GW3; BB3
SUNDAYVF2, HW2, BB1; GW4VF4, HW4, GW1; BB2

Eastern Region

DAYAFFECTED AREAS
MONDAY WEDNESDAY FRIDAYMUTARE DISTRICT Arda transau, Adams Barracks, Africa University, Bonda, Bordervale, Border Timbers(Nyakamete & Paulington), Burma Valley, Mutare Boys High, CABS, Civic Centre, Chikanga 1, ,2&3, Chisamba singles, Chigodora, Chitakatira, Chancellor, Chinota, Devonshire, Dangamvura, Darlington, Dominic high, DMB, Domborutinha, Downtown, Dangare (new & old), Dangamvura Eastern District Engineers, Eastern Gateway, Forbes Border post, Green Market, GMB, Greenside, Florida, Fairbridge, 3 Brigade, Hobhouse, Holiday Inn, Honde Valley, Hughes Eng, Marange, Mapembe, Mazhambe, Matondo, Main camp ZRP, Morningside, Murambi, Mutare CBD, Municipal Brewery, Mutare Technical college, NRZ station, Nyausunzwi, Old Mutare, Penhalonga, Palmerstone, Piki, Quest Motors, Odzani, Odzi, Osborn Dam, Redwing, Rodel, Industrial Area(Mutare), Sakubva, St. Josephs, Stapleford, Stewart & Lloyds, Shamhu, Tanganda, Toronto, Troutbek, Vumba, Warnham, Watsomba, Weirmouth, Westlea, Yeovil, Zimboard, Zimunya, Zororo (new & old),22miles, ZRP Mutare rural camp, NYANGA Avila, Bende, Bonda, Juliusdale, Church house, Honde Valley, Kairezi, Kanyimo, Kunyu, Kwaraguza, Little Conmara, Mangondoza Matema, Nyamaropa, Nyamhuka 1&2, Nyanga Downs, Nyanga Gvt Area, Nyanga town, Nyanga National Park, Nyangui, Nyarumvurwe, Nyatate, Nyautare Rodel, Regina, Rukotso, Ruwangwe, Sedze, St Marrys, Tombo, Transmedia, Troutbek, Tsatse, Watsomba, Valley Road.
TUESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAYMASVINGO DISTRICT Bangala, Bannockburn, Bikita Minerals, Bikita Village, Birthday Mine, BNR, Buffalo Range, Bushmead, Checheche, Chidza – guni, Chilonga, Chiredzi South, Chiredzi Town, Chirumhanzu, Chishamiso, Chisumbanje, Chivi, CSC, Chiwara, College, Dawlish Estate, Dinhire, Dzoro Area, Eastvale, Eagle Mont, Esquilingwe, Farmers Hall, Gt Zimbabwe, Glenlivet, 4 Brigade, Hama, Happy Valley Farms, Hillside, Hotfield, H.V.E. Farms, H.V.E. section 5, 17, H.V.E. Mill, Jerera, Jichidza, King Mine, Kyle schools, Lennox Mine, Levanga, Madamombe, Mahenye, Majange, Makuvaza, Manhubvu, Manzvire, Mapanza, Mapanzure, Maranda, Masapasi, Mashoko, Masvingo GMB, Masvingo Tech, Masvingo town, Matsvange, Mashava town & farms, Malilangwe, Mazungunye, Mkwasine, Mteri Pumps, Mtikizizi, Muchakata, Muchibwa, Mucheke D,E&F; Mucheke Stadium, Mutandahwe, Mushanduri, Muzondidya, Mwenezi Estate, Nandi, National foods, Nemanwa, Nikipa, Ngorima, Northleigh, Nyika, Nyikavanhu, Kyle Nat. Parks, Ndanga, Pris Research Station, Rippling Waters, Rhodene, Riverdene, Rujeko T/ship, Runyararo West, Rupike, Rutenga, Ruware, Samba, Save, Sebanani, Shonganiso, Silveira Mission, Sisk B/C, Standard farm, Steel Makers, Stopover, Target Kopje, Temerira Mines, Triangle, Tshovani, Tugwane, Westview Industries, Zaka, ZSA. MANICALAND DISTRICT Chipinge Bangazani Dam, Chipinge Hospital, Chipinge Town, Clearwater, Far Fell Estate, Green Valley, Mt selinda border post, Ngungunyana forest, Smalldell, Zona Estate, ZNA.
SUNDAYMiddle Sabi/Chipangayi Bikita, Birchenough Bridge, Bonda Irrigation, Buhera, Nyanyadzi BC, Masapi Ranch, Maunganidze, Mutema, Mutema Irrigation, Rating, Tanganda, Tawona Irrigation. Rusape Buhera, Chikobvore BC, Chitenderano BC, Dakbreek Farm, Gandanzara, Leekil Clinic, Middle st farm, Murambinda, Nyazura Mission, Nyazura BC, Nyazura Prison, Rukweza BC, Rugoyi BC, St Kilen, Anderson school, 3-2 Batallion, Dorowa Mine, Harrisonvale Farm, Mabvazuva, Magamba, Masvosva BC, Matsika BC, Nhedziwa Clinic, Nyabadza BC, Nyahukwe Clinic, Tsanzaguru, St Faith School, Vhengere,Wakefield Estate, Whitgift, Yorkshire, Zambara VHF. Chimanimani Bumba, Cashel, Chayamiti, Mutambara, Nedziwa, Ngangu.

You can download the full ZESA load shedding timetable with the link below:

ZESA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE 2021Download

