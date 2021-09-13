ZESA 12-hour load shedding timetable

Below is the timetable for the 12-hour load shedding that ZESA is undertaking due to reduced output at both the Kariba and Hwange Power Stations.

Harare load shedding time table

DAY

MORNING PEAK EVENING PEAK

MONDAY

First areas to be affected H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14 H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5 H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17 , H18, H19, H20, H22 H29, C2, C3 Industrial areas to be affected H30, H31, H32 H33, H34, H35 TUESDAY First areas to be affected H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5 Industrial areas to be affected H33, H34, H35 H30, H31, H32 WEDNESDAY First areas to be affected H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4,C5 H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 Industrial areas to be affected H30, H31, H32 H33, H34, H35 THURSDAY First areas to be affected H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H16, H18, H21, H23, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5 Industrial areas to be affected H33, H34, H35 H30, H31, H32 FRIDAY First areas to be affected H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5 H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 Industrial areas to be affected H30, H31, H32 H33, H34, H35 SATURDAY First areas to be affected H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H14, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27, H28, C1, C4, C5 Industrial areas to be affected H33, H34, H35 H30, H31, H32 SUNDAY First areas to be affected H2, H4, H5, H6, H7, H8, H10, H14, H15, H16, H18, H21, H23, H24, H27 H28, C1, C4, C5 H1, H3, H11, H12, H13, H17, H18, H19, H20, H22, H29, C2, C3 Industrial areas to be affected H30, H31, H32 H33, H34, H35 Key:H– Harare C– Chitungwiza

SUBURB CODE SUBURB CODE SUBURB CODE SUBURB CODE Alex Park – Part H1 Glen Norah H16 Mabvuku H15 Sherwood Park – Part H12 Alex Park – Part H7 Glen Norah A – Part H19 Machipisa H29 Somerby Area H21 Amalinda H16 Glen Wood H28 Malvern H17 Spring Heights H28 Amalinda Farm H16 Glenview H16 Mandalay Park H14 Stanbury Park H12 Ambleside H4 Glenview – Part H23 Mandara H6 Startmore Farm H16 Amby H5 Greendale – Part H5 Marimba Park H4 Stoneridge Rd H17 Arbour Cres H16 Greendale – Part H6 Marlborough, Bluffhill H12 Strathaven H1 Art Farm H2 Greendale – Part H8 Mayfield Park H1 Sunridge H12 Ashbritle H2 Greendcroft H12 Mbare H9 Tafara H15 Ashdown Park, Bloomingdale H13 Greengrove H6 Merwede H11 The Grange H8 Athlone H5 Greystone Park H7 Meyrick Park H13 Thornpark H2 Athlone – Part H6 Grobbie Park H17 Midlands H17 Twentydales Ext. H17 Avenues H22 Groombridge H2 Milton Park H13 Tynwald North H13 Avondale H1 Guildform Estate H7 Monavale H1 Tynwald South H4 Avondale West H1 Gunhill H7 Msasa Park H14 Umwinsidale H28 Avonlea – Part H1 Haig Park H13 Mt Pleasant & Heights H2 Uplands H17 Avonlea West H12 Harare Rd W H16 Mt Hampden H3 Upper Mt Hampden H12 Ballantyne Park H7 Harava Dam H17 Matidoda H13 Upper Reaches Rd H11 Bannockburn H2 Hatcliffe H7 Mufakose H24 Vainona H7 Barrington Rd Area H16 Hatfield West H10 Mutare Rd H15 Valencedene H1

Bulawayo Urban load shedding timetable

TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE DAY

MORNING PEAK EVENING PEAK MONDAY First Areas to be affected B11, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, TRK1 B61, B62, B63, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, ESIG TUESDAY First Areas to be affected B21,B22,B23,B11,B61,B62,B63,ESIG, TRK1 B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, PLM1 WEDNESDAY First Areas to be affected B31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, PLM1 B11, B21, B22, B23, B61, B62, B63, ESIG, TRK1 THURSDAY First Areas to be affected B41, B42, B43, B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B11 B31, B32, B33, B34, B61, B62, B63, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, ESIG, PLM1 FRIDAY First Areas to be affected B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B21, B22, B23, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, FIL1, TRK1 B41, B42, B43, B31, B32, B33, B34, B11, PLM1 SATURDAY First Areas to be affected B61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, B41, B42, B43, ESIG, PLM1 B51, B52, B53, B54, B55, B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B21, B22, B23, FIL1, TRK1 SUNDAY First Areas to be affected B71, B72, B73, B73, B74, B75, B61, B62, B63, B31, B32, B33, B34, FIL1, ESIG, TRK1, PLM1 B21, B22, B23, B11, B41, B42, B43

Cycle Area B11 Pumula South, Old Pumula, Pumula North, Pumula East, New Magwegwe, Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North, Gwabalanda (Dollar House area,) B21 Nketa 9, Nketa 6, Nketa 8, Emganwini West. B22 Westbury Rd, Monarch Steel, Thorn Grove, Consolidated Textiles, Zimplow, Connollys, Busmetals. National Foods, Turnal Asbestos, Nguboyenja, Umguza, Shiloh, Nyamandlovu. B23 Cecil hotel, Kensington flats, Matopos Investments, Federal Courts, Trewithin flats, Castle crt, Athlone Mansions, Burlington Crt, Rogean Flats, City Centre East. B31 Four Winds, Burnside (Chattie Rd),Hillside South, Eloana, Tshabalala Game Park, Hillside (Chipping Way),Fortunesgate, Relay Stn, Burnside, Douglasdale, Waterford, Burnside, Plumtree,Dingimuzi,Thekwane,Empandeni, Fig tree, Tsholotsho, Solusi, Matopos Research Station, Matopo National Park. B32 Emakhandeni, Njube, Njube, New & West Lobengula, Luveve, Gwabalanda, Old Lobengula, Mzilikazi, Barbourfields. B33 South World, Montrose, Barham Green, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton B34 Donnington Industrial area, colcom, BMA, Radar Industries, Dunlop, Edgars industrial park, Donnington West. B41 Entumbane, Nhliziyo Shops, Cowdray Park, Hellenvale, Luveve Siding, The Jungle, Highmount, United College, Harrisvale, Umgusa, Aisebley, North Trenance, Umvitshwa Abattoirs, Norwood, Richmond, State house, Lobenvale. B42 Nkulumane1, 11, GMB, Kelvin West, Sizinda, Nkulumane Complex. B43 Turk, Turk Mine, Marry Elen,Dramer,Queens mine, Mthonyeni,Motapa, St Lukes B51 Hamilton School, Greenhill, Montrose, Hillcrest, Hillside shopping Centre, Malindela. B52 Famona, Fire Station, ZITF, Zonke Izizwe Shops, Bradfields, Hillside, Leander Ave, Windermere Rd, Bellevue, Newton West, Cecil Ave, Hillside School, Morningside, Hillside West. B53 Wet Blue, Art Printers, Paltes, Falcon St, Datlabs, Nimr and Chapman, New CSC, Bakeshire, Premier Electric, Alloy Die Cast, Cotton Printers, Halifax rd, Suppercanners, Zimbabwe Tannery, Kerries Engineering, Engutsheni Mental Hospital, Old Farmers Co-op, Arenel, Directory publishers, Lobels. B54 Queens park west, Tegela, Sunnyside, P/hurst, Queens park east, Brcc, Marvel compound, N/end, Park nursery, Crematorium, Kenilworth, SOS Children’s Village, Nortlea sch, Heath field cres, PTC Exchange, Enfield Rd SS, Acacia, Merton. B55 Beech Ave, Jaranda Ave, Matabele Steam, Blasson Av; Mattheyson Rd, Rowena, Umguza, Newmansford, Kingsdale, Mahatshula. B61 West Commonage, Msitheli Sch, Mpopoma High, Matshobane, Woodville, Clay Products, Montgommery, Fairstar, Fairbridge Police. B62 Nkulumane 1, Nkulumane 11, Nkulumane 14, Nkulumane 12, Nkulumane 15, Tshabalala Ext, Nkulumane Zesa Offices, Nketa 7 B63 Davies Granite, Bulawayo Bottlers, Khami Rd West, Kelvin SS, Kelvin West Industry, Byo Jobbing, Machipisa, Golden, Kelvin North, Radar, BMA, Colcom, West commonage Police B71 Khumalo suburb, Killaney, Nust, Old Nic Mine, Glengarry, Mahatshula South, Parklands, School of Mines, Ascot shopping centre, Brady Barracks, Elangeni Training Centre, Netherby Rd Paddonhurst, Surburbs, Holiday Inn. B72 Riverside, MacDonalds Bricks, Kensington, Sunninghill, Matsheumhlope, Lochview, Riverside south, Gumtree, Manningdale, Wilsgrove, Selbourne Park, Baxendale B73 Hillside East, Matsheumhlope, Fortunesgate, Selbourne Park, Ilanda, Milton Jnr, Woodlands, Waterford B74 Belmont area, Bristol rd, Stoke st, 12 – 15th Ave CABS, Milton Jnr PLM1 Plumtree FIL1 Filabusi TRK1 Turk,Motapa,Queens ESG EsIgodini

Northern Region load shedding timetable

Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Marondera, Kadoma, Norton, Cheutu, Concession, Mazowe, etc

TABLE 2: AREA LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE DAY

MORNING PEAK EVENING PEAK MONDAY First Areas to be affected CD, MD CD,MD TUESDAY First Areas to be affected BD,KD BD, KD WEDNESDAY First Areas to be affected CD, MD CD, MD THURSDAY First Areas to be affected BD, KD BD, KD FRIDAY First Areas to be affected CD, MD CD, MD

SATURDAY First Areas to be affected BD, KD BD, KD SUNDAY First Areas to be affected CD, MD BD, KD

Cycle Area CD CHINHOYI DISTRICT Chinhoyi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Karoi CBD, Industrial and residential areas. Mutorashanga Centre and Zimasco. Mvurwi Centre,Mhangura Centre ,Kariba town and residential areas MD MARONDERA DISTRICT Marondera CBD, Industrial and residential areas, Mutoko Centre, Murehwa Centre BD BINDURA DISTRICT Bindura CBD, Industrial and residential areas Centenary Centre Mt Darwin Centre Concession Centre KD Kadoma CBD, industrial and residential areas Norton CBD, industrial and residential areas Chegutu CBD, industrial and residential areas

Midlands Province load shedding timetable





TABLE 1: AREA LOAD SHEDDING PERIODS DAY Stage #

MORNING PEAK 0400hrs – 1400hrs EVENING PEAK 1600hrs – 2200hrs



MONDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV1, G1, G2, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16 ZV1,G1, G2, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14 Stage 2 0400hrs to 2200hrs Additional areas that could be affected ZV4,G8,K17 ZV4,G8,K17

TUESDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17 ZV2, G3, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV3, G4, K10 ZV3,G4, K10

WEDNESDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV3, G1, G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14 ZV3, G1,G4, G5, G8, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV1, G1, K13 ZV1,G1,K13

THURSDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16 ZV4, G5, G7, K1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV2, G2, K2 ZV2, G2, K2

FRIDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17 ZV1, G6, G2, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV4, G11, K17 ZV4, G11, K17

SATURDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV2, G7, K3, K4, K5, K10, K12, K14 ZV2, G7, K6, K7, K11, K13, K17 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV3, G9, G2, K10 ZV3, G9, G2, K10

SUNDAY Stage 1 First areas to be affected ZV3,G1,G3,K1,K2,K8,K9,K15,K16 ZV3, G1, G3,K 1, K2, K8, K9, K15, K16 Stage 2 Additional areas that could be affected ZV1, G1, G7, K13 ZV1, G1, G7, K13

Bulawayo Urban, Plumtree, Gwanda,Hwange,VictoriaFalls



MORNING PEAK EVENING PEAK MONDAY VF1,HW1, BB1; GW1; VF2, HW2, BB2; GW2; TUESDAY VF3, HW3, BB3; GW4 VF4, HW4, BB1; GW3 WEDNESDAY VF2, HW2, BB2; GW2 VF1,HW1, GW1; BB3 THURSDAY VF4, HW4, GW3; BB1 VF3, HW3,GW4; BB2 FRIDAY VF1,HW1, GW1; BB3; VF2, HW2, GW2; BB1; SATURDAY VF3, HW3, GW4; BB2; VF4, HW4, GW3; BB3 SUNDAY VF2, HW2, BB1; GW4 VF4, HW4, GW1; BB2

Eastern Region

DAY AFFECTED AREAS MONDAY WEDNESDAY FRIDAY MUTARE DISTRICT Arda transau, Adams Barracks, Africa University, Bonda, Bordervale, Border Timbers(Nyakamete & Paulington), Burma Valley, Mutare Boys High, CABS, Civic Centre, Chikanga 1, ,2&3, Chisamba singles, Chigodora, Chitakatira, Chancellor, Chinota, Devonshire, Dangamvura, Darlington, Dominic high, DMB, Domborutinha, Downtown, Dangare (new & old), Dangamvura Eastern District Engineers, Eastern Gateway, Forbes Border post, Green Market, GMB, Greenside, Florida, Fairbridge, 3 Brigade, Hobhouse, Holiday Inn, Honde Valley, Hughes Eng, Marange, Mapembe, Mazhambe, Matondo, Main camp ZRP, Morningside, Murambi, Mutare CBD, Municipal Brewery, Mutare Technical college, NRZ station, Nyausunzwi, Old Mutare, Penhalonga, Palmerstone, Piki, Quest Motors, Odzani, Odzi, Osborn Dam, Redwing, Rodel, Industrial Area(Mutare), Sakubva, St. Josephs, Stapleford, Stewart & Lloyds, Shamhu, Tanganda, Toronto, Troutbek, Vumba, Warnham, Watsomba, Weirmouth, Westlea, Yeovil, Zimboard, Zimunya, Zororo (new & old),22miles, ZRP Mutare rural camp, NYANGA Avila, Bende, Bonda, Juliusdale, Church house, Honde Valley, Kairezi, Kanyimo, Kunyu, Kwaraguza, Little Conmara, Mangondoza Matema, Nyamaropa, Nyamhuka 1&2, Nyanga Downs, Nyanga Gvt Area, Nyanga town, Nyanga National Park, Nyangui, Nyarumvurwe, Nyatate, Nyautare Rodel, Regina, Rukotso, Ruwangwe, Sedze, St Marrys, Tombo, Transmedia, Troutbek, Tsatse, Watsomba, Valley Road. TUESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY MASVINGO DISTRICT Bangala, Bannockburn, Bikita Minerals, Bikita Village, Birthday Mine, BNR, Buffalo Range, Bushmead, Checheche, Chidza – guni, Chilonga, Chiredzi South, Chiredzi Town, Chirumhanzu, Chishamiso, Chisumbanje, Chivi, CSC, Chiwara, College, Dawlish Estate, Dinhire, Dzoro Area, Eastvale, Eagle Mont, Esquilingwe, Farmers Hall, Gt Zimbabwe, Glenlivet, 4 Brigade, Hama, Happy Valley Farms, Hillside, Hotfield, H.V.E. Farms, H.V.E. section 5, 17, H.V.E. Mill, Jerera, Jichidza, King Mine, Kyle schools, Lennox Mine, Levanga, Madamombe, Mahenye, Majange, Makuvaza, Manhubvu, Manzvire, Mapanza, Mapanzure, Maranda, Masapasi, Mashoko, Masvingo GMB, Masvingo Tech, Masvingo town, Matsvange, Mashava town & farms, Malilangwe, Mazungunye, Mkwasine, Mteri Pumps, Mtikizizi, Muchakata, Muchibwa, Mucheke D,E&F; Mucheke Stadium, Mutandahwe, Mushanduri, Muzondidya, Mwenezi Estate, Nandi, National foods, Nemanwa, Nikipa, Ngorima, Northleigh, Nyika, Nyikavanhu, Kyle Nat. Parks, Ndanga, Pris Research Station, Rippling Waters, Rhodene, Riverdene, Rujeko T/ship, Runyararo West, Rupike, Rutenga, Ruware, Samba, Save, Sebanani, Shonganiso, Silveira Mission, Sisk B/C, Standard farm, Steel Makers, Stopover, Target Kopje, Temerira Mines, Triangle, Tshovani, Tugwane, Westview Industries, Zaka, ZSA. MANICALAND DISTRICT Chipinge Bangazani Dam, Chipinge Hospital, Chipinge Town, Clearwater, Far Fell Estate, Green Valley, Mt selinda border post, Ngungunyana forest, Smalldell, Zona Estate, ZNA. SUNDAY Middle Sabi/Chipangayi Bikita, Birchenough Bridge, Bonda Irrigation, Buhera, Nyanyadzi BC, Masapi Ranch, Maunganidze, Mutema, Mutema Irrigation, Rating, Tanganda, Tawona Irrigation. Rusape Buhera, Chikobvore BC, Chitenderano BC, Dakbreek Farm, Gandanzara, Leekil Clinic, Middle st farm, Murambinda, Nyazura Mission, Nyazura BC, Nyazura Prison, Rukweza BC, Rugoyi BC, St Kilen, Anderson school, 3-2 Batallion, Dorowa Mine, Harrisonvale Farm, Mabvazuva, Magamba, Masvosva BC, Matsika BC, Nhedziwa Clinic, Nyabadza BC, Nyahukwe Clinic, Tsanzaguru, St Faith School, Vhengere,Wakefield Estate, Whitgift, Yorkshire, Zambara VHF. Chimanimani Bumba, Cashel, Chayamiti, Mutambara, Nedziwa, Ngangu.

You can download the full ZESA load shedding timetable with the link below:

