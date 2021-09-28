ZOL rolls out Wibroniks to 28 new locations

Fresh off a price increase in both local currency and USD, ZOL has announced that it has extended its Wibroniks LTE service to 28 new locations.

Our LTE service is now live in more locations near you! Explore without limits. Turn It Up with ZOL for just $100 RTGS.

Click the following link to sign up sign up https://t.co/Y15sHTITCG#LineRekumaraini #ZOLWibroniks #YouDeserveToLiveLikeThis pic.twitter.com/PUiApidt7U — ZOL Zimbabwe (@ZOLconnect) September 28, 2021

Wibroniks is now available in:

LAPF House Harare – CBD Banket Banket Beatrice Beatrice Chivhu Main Chivhu Chipinge Chipinge Chipukutu Harare- Damafalls Nkwisi Park Harare – Byo Road Mvuma Town Mvuma Budiriro 5 Shops Harare – Budiriro Tshovani Township Chiredzi Chivhu 2 Chivhu Gutu Gutu Ngezi Turf Ngezi – Ngezi Turf Mkhosana Vicfalls -Mkhosana Karoi 2 Karoi Mazowe 2 Mazowe Lupane Lupane Haben Park Gweru – Haben Park Bindura Hospital Bindura Binga Binga Tsholotsho Tsholotsho Glendale Glendale Magunje Magunje Murehwa Centre Murewa Pfupajena Primary Chegutu Eiffel Flats 2 Kadoma – Eiffel Flats Mvurwi Mvurwi Chiwaridzo 2 Bingdura – Chiwaridzo

This new service extension from ZOL adds to what is an already impressive list of locations in comparison to its competitors TelOne Blaze and Utande LTE.

Existing ZOL Wibroniks locations: Mt Pleasant Heights, Christon Bank, Caledonia, Mabvuku, Tafara, Manresa, Eastview, Workington, Southerton, Willowvale, Graniteside, St Martins, Sunningdale, Hatfield, Chitungwiza, Waterfalls, Dzivarasekwa, Dzivarasekwa extension, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Budiriro, Highfields, Glenview, Waterfalls, Houghton Park, GlenNorah, Madokero, Tynwald, Zimre Park, Ruwa, Epworth, Westlea, Hatcliff, Charlotte Brooke, Crowhill, Southview, Damofalls, Solomio, Sunway City, Dawnview, CBD, Downtown, Avenues and Mbare

On TelOne end of things, there hasn’t been any word if the Blaze LTE lines are back on sale. And for Utande the service is still in its infancy however, the company is set to bring its LTE service to more locations in the near future.

Some locations have had capacity increased

In addition to Wibroniks being available in new locations, ZOL has also said they have increased capacity for some of the existing ones. This will allow infrastructure that was once congested to be able to accommodate more people.

Kambuzuma 6 Harare – Kambuzuma Zengeza 4 Chitungwiza Seke Unit F Chitungwiza Glen View Main Harare – Glen View CABS Harare CBD Club Chambers Harare CBD Kentucky Harare – Hatfield New Marimba Park Harare – Kambuzuma Cheviot Harare – Waterfalls Glenorah Chembira Harare – Glenorah Mastones Harare – High Field Warren Park D Harare – Warren Park D Murambi 2 Mutare – Murambi Beitbridge NRZ BeitBridge CBD Masvingo BSC Masvingo – Rodeen Zimre Primary School Harare – Ruwa Dzivarasekwa 1 Harare – Dzivarasekwa Kuwadzana Roundabout Harare – Kuwadzana Ruwa Runyararo Primary School Harare – Ruwa Hogerty Hill Harare – Hogerty Hill Dulibadzimu 2 BeitBridge -Dulibadzimu Rujeko Masvingo – Rujeko Chelmscote Mansions Harare – Avenues Budirio 5 Cabs Harare – Budiriro Magwegwe Bulawayo – magwegwe Famona Bulawayo – Famona FourWinds Bulawayo – Four Winds Ingutsheni Bulawayo – Ingutsheni Kwekwe Polytech Kwekwe – CBD Mbizo 3 Kwekwe – Mbizo 3 Mkoba Gweru – Mkoba Nkulumane 3 Bulawayo – Nkulumane

