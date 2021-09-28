ZOL rolls out Wibroniks to 28 new locations

Fresh off a price increase in both local currency and USD, ZOL has announced that it has extended its Wibroniks LTE service to 28 new locations.
Our LTE service is now live in more locations near you! Explore without limits. Turn It Up with ZOL for just $100 RTGS.— ZOL Zimbabwe (@ZOLconnect) September 28, 2021
Click the following link to sign up sign up https://t.co/Y15sHTITCG#LineRekumaraini #ZOLWibroniks #YouDeserveToLiveLikeThis pic.twitter.com/PUiApidt7U
Wibroniks is now available in:
|LAPF House
|Harare – CBD
|Banket
|Beatrice
|Chivhu Main
|Chivhu
|Chipinge
|Chipinge
|Chipukutu
|Harare- Damafalls
|Nkwisi Park
|Harare – Byo Road
|Mvuma Town
|Mvuma
|Budiriro 5 Shops
|Harare – Budiriro
|Tshovani Township
|Chiredzi
|Chivhu 2
|Chivhu
|Gutu
|Gutu
|Ngezi Turf
|Ngezi – Ngezi Turf
|Mkhosana
|Vicfalls -Mkhosana
|Karoi 2
|Karoi
|Mazowe 2
|Mazowe
|Lupane
|Lupane
|Haben Park
|Gweru – Haben Park
|Bindura Hospital
|Bindura
|Binga
|Binga
|Tsholotsho
|Tsholotsho
|Glendale
|Glendale
|Magunje
|Magunje
|Murehwa Centre
|Murewa
|Pfupajena Primary
|Chegutu
|Eiffel Flats 2
|Kadoma – Eiffel Flats
|Mvurwi
|Mvurwi
|Chiwaridzo 2
|Bingdura – Chiwaridzo
This new service extension from ZOL adds to what is an already impressive list of locations in comparison to its competitors TelOne Blaze and Utande LTE.
Existing ZOL Wibroniks locations: Mt Pleasant Heights, Christon Bank, Caledonia, Mabvuku, Tafara, Manresa, Eastview, Workington, Southerton, Willowvale, Graniteside, St Martins, Sunningdale, Hatfield, Chitungwiza, Waterfalls, Dzivarasekwa, Dzivarasekwa extension, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Budiriro, Highfields, Glenview, Waterfalls, Houghton Park, GlenNorah, Madokero, Tynwald, Zimre Park, Ruwa, Epworth, Westlea, Hatcliff, Charlotte Brooke, Crowhill, Southview, Damofalls, Solomio, Sunway City, Dawnview, CBD, Downtown, Avenues and Mbare
On TelOne end of things, there hasn’t been any word if the Blaze LTE lines are back on sale. And for Utande the service is still in its infancy however, the company is set to bring its LTE service to more locations in the near future.
Some locations have had capacity increased
In addition to Wibroniks being available in new locations, ZOL has also said they have increased capacity for some of the existing ones. This will allow infrastructure that was once congested to be able to accommodate more people.
|Kambuzuma 6
|Harare – Kambuzuma
|Zengeza 4
|Chitungwiza
|Seke Unit F
|Chitungwiza
|Glen View Main
|Harare – Glen View
|CABS
|Harare CBD
|Club Chambers
|Harare CBD
|Kentucky
|Harare – Hatfield
|New Marimba Park
|Harare – Kambuzuma
|Cheviot
|Harare – Waterfalls
|Glenorah Chembira
|Harare – Glenorah
|Mastones
|Harare – High Field
|Warren Park D
|Harare – Warren Park D
|Murambi 2
|Mutare – Murambi
|Beitbridge NRZ
|BeitBridge CBD
|Masvingo BSC
|Masvingo – Rodeen
|Zimre Primary School
|Harare – Ruwa
|Dzivarasekwa 1
|Harare – Dzivarasekwa
|Kuwadzana Roundabout
|Harare – Kuwadzana
|Ruwa Runyararo Primary School
|Harare – Ruwa
|Hogerty Hill
|Harare – Hogerty Hill
|Dulibadzimu 2
|BeitBridge -Dulibadzimu
|Rujeko
|Masvingo – Rujeko
|Chelmscote Mansions
|Harare – Avenues
|Budirio 5 Cabs
|Harare – Budiriro
|Magwegwe
|Bulawayo – magwegwe
|Famona
|Bulawayo – Famona
|FourWinds
|Bulawayo – Four Winds
|Ingutsheni
|Bulawayo – Ingutsheni
|Kwekwe Polytech
|Kwekwe – CBD
|Mbizo 3
|Kwekwe – Mbizo 3
|Mkoba
|Gweru – Mkoba
|Nkulumane 3
|Bulawayo – Nkulumane
