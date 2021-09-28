Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

ZOL rolls out Wibroniks to 28 new locations

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
ZOL, Wibroniks LTE SIM locations

Fresh off a price increase in both local currency and USD, ZOL has announced that it has extended its Wibroniks LTE service to 28 new locations.

Wibroniks is now available in:

LAPF HouseHarare – CBD
BanketBanket
BeatriceBeatrice
Chivhu MainChivhu
ChipingeChipinge
ChipukutuHarare- Damafalls
Nkwisi ParkHarare – Byo Road
Mvuma TownMvuma
Budiriro 5 ShopsHarare – Budiriro
Tshovani TownshipChiredzi
Chivhu 2Chivhu
GutuGutu
Ngezi TurfNgezi – Ngezi Turf
MkhosanaVicfalls -Mkhosana
Karoi 2Karoi
Mazowe 2Mazowe
LupaneLupane
Haben ParkGweru – Haben Park
Bindura HospitalBindura
BingaBinga
TsholotshoTsholotsho
GlendaleGlendale
MagunjeMagunje
Murehwa CentreMurewa
Pfupajena PrimaryChegutu
Eiffel Flats 2Kadoma – Eiffel Flats
MvurwiMvurwi
Chiwaridzo 2Bingdura – Chiwaridzo

This new service extension from ZOL adds to what is an already impressive list of locations in comparison to its competitors TelOne Blaze and Utande LTE.

Existing ZOL Wibroniks locations: Mt Pleasant Heights, Christon Bank, Caledonia, Mabvuku, Tafara, Manresa, Eastview, Workington, Southerton, Willowvale, Graniteside, St Martins, Sunningdale, Hatfield, Chitungwiza, Waterfalls, Dzivarasekwa, Dzivarasekwa extension, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Budiriro, Highfields, Glenview, Waterfalls, Houghton Park, GlenNorah, Madokero, Tynwald, Zimre Park, Ruwa, Epworth, Westlea, Hatcliff, Charlotte Brooke, Crowhill, Southview, Damofalls, Solomio, Sunway City, Dawnview, CBD, Downtown, Avenues and Mbare

On TelOne end of things, there hasn’t been any word if the Blaze LTE lines are back on sale. And for Utande the service is still in its infancy however, the company is set to bring its LTE service to more locations in the near future.

Some locations have had capacity increased

In addition to Wibroniks being available in new locations, ZOL has also said they have increased capacity for some of the existing ones. This will allow infrastructure that was once congested to be able to accommodate more people.

Kambuzuma 6Harare – Kambuzuma
Zengeza 4Chitungwiza
Seke Unit FChitungwiza
Glen View MainHarare – Glen View
CABSHarare CBD
Club ChambersHarare CBD
KentuckyHarare – Hatfield
New Marimba ParkHarare – Kambuzuma
CheviotHarare – Waterfalls
Glenorah ChembiraHarare – Glenorah
MastonesHarare – High Field
Warren Park DHarare – Warren Park D
Murambi 2Mutare – Murambi
Beitbridge NRZBeitBridge CBD
Masvingo BSCMasvingo – Rodeen
Zimre Primary SchoolHarare – Ruwa
Dzivarasekwa 1Harare – Dzivarasekwa
Kuwadzana RoundaboutHarare – Kuwadzana
Ruwa Runyararo Primary SchoolHarare – Ruwa
Hogerty HillHarare – Hogerty Hill
Dulibadzimu 2BeitBridge -Dulibadzimu
RujekoMasvingo – Rujeko
Chelmscote MansionsHarare – Avenues
Budirio 5 CabsHarare – Budiriro
MagwegweBulawayo – magwegwe
FamonaBulawayo – Famona
FourWindsBulawayo – Four Winds
IngutsheniBulawayo – Ingutsheni
Kwekwe PolytechKwekwe – CBD
Mbizo 3Kwekwe – Mbizo 3
MkobaGweru – Mkoba
Nkulumane 3Bulawayo – Nkulumane

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).