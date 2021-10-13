Adobe’s PDF Editor is finally available as a Chrome extension

Dealing with PDFs can be a hassle sometimes especially if you want to make a quick correction or copy text. The established way of doing it was by downloading the document and then opening Adobe’s Acrobat to make the amendment. Well, it looks like after what seems like an age, calls for this feature (and more) to be added to the woefully insufficient in-browser PDF reader have been heard as Adobe has announced that an extension is now available on Chrome and Edge.

The new Adobe extension allows to do more than edit PDFs in-browser, users will also be able to comment, mark up, fill in, and sign PDFs. All of this isn’t part of Acrobat Pro DC subscriptions meaning all the added functionality will be free for all users.

However, this doesn’t mean that people will be completely doing away with the desktop app. Those who deal with PDFs on a regular basis will probably still be using the desktop client. But for the rest of us who need this kind of functionality from time to time this is a godsend.

