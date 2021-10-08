Applications for the Macheke Rural Hackathon are now open

The Macheke Rural Hackathon is a day-long event that brings together experts including developers, designers, citizen journalists, activists and community participants to solve a single problem.

Magamba Network (Open Parly ZW) is looking for young people, community activists, citizen journalists and developers to promote progressive new civic tech within Zimbabwe’s civic space through finding offline solutions to provide access to information to rural communities using innovative tools for the Rural Kiosk.

Call Out To Participate In Our Upcoming Macheke #Hackathon

Are you aged between 18-35 years, residing in Mash East (Macheke, Morondera or Headlands) & interested in participating in our upcoming hackathon, kindly submit your details in the form below …https://t.co/wrgbu2DdWo — #TheHubZW (@OpenParlyZw) October 5, 2021

If you are between the ages of 18-35 years, residing in Mashonaland East (Ruwa, Macheke, Morondera or Headlands) and interested in participating in the upcoming hackathon, you can find the application form in the link below:

Macheke Rural Hackathon Application Form

