Applications for US$10,000 content creators startup week are now open

The Content Creators Network ZW (Content ZW) wishes to announce its inaugural Content Creators Startup Week set to run from 8th – 12th November at Moto Republik in Harare.
During the week, there will be a number of exciting activities which include pitch competitions, networking events and media-related training. Media innovators with start-up ideas will have an opportunity to participate in a pitch contest that seeks to support innovative new media houses which are promoting social justice and shining a light on youth issues in Zimbabwe.
5 successful applicants will get to share the US$10,000 seed funding, getting US$ 2,000 each per organisation. They will be assigned mentors to guide them as they strengthen their idea. Winning applicants will be judged on innovation and the sustainability of their project.
The deadline for the application has been extended to October 31st and applicants are encouraged to apply with their pitch deck with the link below:
Content ZW Startup Week Pitch Application Form
“We are so excited to be able to host our first-ever Content Creators Startup Week and we can’t wait for the inspiring young innovators to pitch their ideas!”
“We aim for this to become a major annual event which supports theContent ZW Convenor, Samm Farai Monro AKA Comrade Fatso
growth of powerful new media startups that disrupt the status quo.”
During the week there will be a Masterclass for content creators. Upcoming media start-ups will also be invited to a Media and Monetisation Exchange which seeks to bring them into the same room as successful media organisations and exchange notes on how best they can scale their initiatives in a sustainable way.
Content Creators Network ZW is a nationwide alliance of some of the country’s leading digital media organisations and community media initiatives including Magamba Network, Bustop TV, Centre for Innovation & Technology (CITE), Kubatana, ZimFact, TellZim and The News Hawks.
You should also check out
- Here’s how much Gateway Stream pays local content creators
- The pain of trying to distribute content through Sasai
- Two Zim content creators have been selected to make a Disney movie
4 thoughts on “Applications for US$10,000 content creators startup week are now open”
😁😁😁 Why not first advice the youth to seek legal aid before pitching theis ideas ….. These guys are very cruel stealing people ideas the only incentive is that you get 2000 which doesnt even last a day in a bar 🤪🤪🤪 Pitiful very sad indeed how these corporates are ripping the youths of their innovations ……
Thank you very much Sparrow. That was the first thing that came to my mind. Continue to open people’s minds and eyes. I salute you Captain Jack Sparrow.
Yah
.