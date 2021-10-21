BancABC first bank to benefit from Mastercard & ZimSwitch partnership

Late last year ZimSwitch announced that it had partnered with Mastercard to “enable the modernization of Zimbabwe’s payment infrastructure”. The collaboration between the two set out to offer embossed cards, digital payment solutions, a loyalty platform, fraud and risk management and much more. After more than a year of silence, we have finally seen what was promised (in part) come to fruition after BancABC announced last night that it was going to be the first bank in Zimbabwe to benefit from the ZimSwitch and Mastercard Partnership.

We're embarking on an exciting journey in partnership with @BancabcZW and @ZimswitchTech. Keep your eyes on our feed tonight for more on how we aim to advance the payments landscape within Zimbabwe! #HomeAndAway pic.twitter.com/qX5E1C9bJy — Mastercard MEA (@MastercardMEA) October 20, 2021

“We’re embarking on an exciting journey in partnership with @BancabcZW and @ZimswitchTech. Keep your eyes on our feed tonight for more on how we aim to advance the payments landscape within Zimbabwe! #HomeAndAway“ Mastercard on Twitter

From the promotional material, BancABC is going to be rolling out the ZimSwitch and Mastercard co-branded cards. The cards will allow those who get them the ability to make payments locally as well as abroad.

“Being able to make safe payments both inside the country and abroad with one card solves a major pain point, so this first-of-its-kind solution in Zimbabwe is a big deal.” Charlton Goredema, Vice President of Country Business Development, Botswana and Zimbabwe

You should also check out