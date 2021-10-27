BancABC’s VISA card services have been down for 48 hrs

BancABC’s has been struggling with its VISA platform over the last couple of days. On the 25th the Atlas Mara financial institution announced that it was facing some nondescript challenges with its VISA card platform.

Please be advised that our Visa card services are currently not available 😔.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. #ATeam 😎 pic.twitter.com/hlPzOWrOuH — BancABC Zimbabwe (@BancabcZW) October 25, 2021

Almost 48 hours later the “ATeam” is still struggling with its VISA card services:

Please be advised that we are still experiencing a Groupwide challenge on our Visa card platform 😔 but the A-Team is working on resolving this 😎.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. #ATeam 😎 pic.twitter.com/WjaV3rkTEq — BancABC Zimbabwe (@BancabcZW) October 27, 2021

