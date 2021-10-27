BancABC’s VISA card services have been down for 48 hrs

BancABC’s has been struggling with its VISA platform over the last couple of days. On the 25th the Atlas Mara financial institution announced that it was facing some nondescript challenges with its VISA card platform.
Please be advised that our Visa card services are currently not available 😔.— BancABC Zimbabwe (@BancabcZW) October 25, 2021
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. #ATeam 😎 pic.twitter.com/hlPzOWrOuH
VISA CARD SERVICES NOTICE
Please be advised that our Visa card services are currently not available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.BancABC Visa down announcement on the 25th of October 2021
For more information, kindly contact us via:
Email: contactcentrezw@bancabc.co.zw Phone: 08677008439 or 08677008666
Almost 48 hours later the “ATeam” is still struggling with its VISA card services:
Please be advised that we are still experiencing a Groupwide challenge on our Visa card platform 😔 but the A-Team is working on resolving this 😎.— BancABC Zimbabwe (@BancabcZW) October 27, 2021
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. #ATeam 😎 pic.twitter.com/WjaV3rkTEq
VISA CARD SERVICES NOTIFICATION
Following our previous notice, we would like to advise our valued customers that we are still experiencing a Groupwide challenge on our Visa Card platform which is receiving our highest priority and attention.BancABC on Twitter
Our teams are working with our external vendors to restore normal service within the next 24hrs. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to all our transacting customers.
For more information, kindly contact us via:
