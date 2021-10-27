Techzim

BancABC’s VISA card services have been down for 48 hrs

Posted on
BancABC’s has been struggling with its VISA platform over the last couple of days. On the 25th the Atlas Mara financial institution announced that it was facing some nondescript challenges with its VISA card platform.

VISA CARD SERVICES NOTICE

Please be advised that our Visa card services are currently not available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
For more information, kindly contact us via:
Email: contactcentrezw@bancabc.co.zw Phone: 08677008439 or 08677008666

BancABC Visa down announcement on the 25th of October 2021

Almost 48 hours later the “ATeam” is still struggling with its VISA card services:

VISA CARD SERVICES NOTIFICATION

Following our previous notice, we would like to advise our valued customers that we are still experiencing a Groupwide challenge on our Visa Card platform which is receiving our highest priority and attention.
Our teams are working with our external vendors to restore normal service within the next 24hrs. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to all our transacting customers.
For more information, kindly contact us via:
Email: contactcentrezw® bancabc.co.zw Phone: 08677008439 or 08677008666

BancABC on Twitter

