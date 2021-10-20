[Download] MISA Report on Cybersecurity in SADC & its implications on human rights

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has released a report on Cybersecurity in SADC and the implications it has on human rights. The report focuses on established and proposed cybersecurity legislation in the SADC community and how they have impacted human rights. MISA also compares the regional cyber laws with what exists in other parts of the world.
You can download MISA’s full cybersecurity report with the link below:
You should also check out
- Download: Veritas legal comment on Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill
- Video: This is not about cybersecurity, it’s about social media clampdown
- The Cybersecurity Bill is the President’s signature away from being law
- Cybersecurity Bill returns to Senate for a correction