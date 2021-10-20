[Download] MISA Report on Cybersecurity in SADC & its implications on human rights

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has released a report on Cybersecurity in SADC and the implications it has on human rights. The report focuses on established and proposed cybersecurity legislation in the SADC community and how they have impacted human rights. MISA also compares the regional cyber laws with what exists in other parts of the world.

You can download MISA’s full cybersecurity report with the link below:

