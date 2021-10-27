Econet is putting up 130 base stations in 90 days

The countries largest mobile network operator Econet Wireless has announced that it will be adding 130 new base stations to its already impressive network.

“We are increasing our network capacity by upgrading our 3G sites to LTE (or 4G). We are also expanding our network coverage to areas where we previously had limited or no coverage. A total of 130 sites are being rolled out over a 90-day period as we speak. We are excited that we are able to give our customers an early Christmas present” Kezito Makuni, Econet Chief Operating Officer (via The Chronicle)

Econet is the market leader in all respects owning the lion’s share of mobile internet infrastructure in Zimbabwe:

53.2% market share for 2G base stations

56.4% market share for 3G base stations

66.1% market share for LTE base stations

“The investment will, in particular, ensure that many customers who only had access to 2G and 3G sites, will be able to access fast mobile data speeds for the first time through our LTE/4G network” Kezito Makuni, Econet Chief Operating Officer

This new allotment of base stations especially in the 4G/LTE category will be Econet’s first expansion of that frequency because, in Q2 2021, the telecoms company improved all the other frequencies except 4G.

2G base stations Q2, 2021

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Net Addition Market Share Econet 2,640 2,654 14 53.2% Telecel 664 671 7 13.4% NetOne 1,667 1,667 – 33.4% Total 4,971 4,992 21 POTRAZ Q2 2021 Report

3G base stations Q2, 2021

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Net Addition Market Share Econet 1,653 1,667 14 56.4% Telecel 437 437 – 14.8% NetOne 845 853 8 28.8% Total 2,935 2,957 22 POTRAZ Q2 2021 Report

LTE base stations Q2, 2021

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Net Addition Market Share Econet 726 726 – 66.1% Telecel 17 17 – 1.5% NetOne 347 356 9 32.4% Total 1,090 1,099 9 POTRAZ Q2 2021 Report

