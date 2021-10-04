Facebook, Instagram back up, WhatsApp still unstable

The three Facebook owned platforms were down for about six hours on Monday the 4th of October. The team working on a fix managed to mostly patch it up just before midnight.

In our testing Facebook seems to be working normally now. The fix was gradual as in the first minutes of the site loading up, not everything was working perfectly.

Instagram appears to be working normally as well. All features are working as per our testing.

WhatsApp on the other hand is still spotty. We tested the Android application and some messages we sent were delivered but as we write this, messages are no longer being sent. Even when the mobile app temporarily worked, the WhatsApp Web platform was down.

The WhatsApp Web page keeps trying to connect to WhatsApp and failing.