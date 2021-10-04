Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

Facebook outage cost Mark Zuckerberg US$5.9 Billion – Forbes

Posted on by Staff Writer
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

Facebook and its family of apps, WhatsApp and Instagram have been down for nearly 5 hours and that outage has cost the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg US$5.9 billion according to Forbes.

advertisement
Hey, please take just a few minutes of your time to answer these 2 questions, We need your help. Click here!

This decline has meant that Zuckerberg’s estimated fortune is now at US$117 billion, meaning he has slipped to being the sixth richest person on the planet.

Facebook has also suffered as investor confidence slipped seeing share prices down by 4.8%. This is also compounded by the untold millions in ad revenue that are being lost on the platform as well as what could have been made on Instagram and WhatsApp.

To make matters worse Facebook’s former product manager, Frances Haugen is set for a hearing in front of the US Congress on the matter of the internal information leak that was reported by the Wall Street Journal. The information that was leaked was about the safeguards on misinformation following the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

One thought on “Facebook outage cost Mark Zuckerberg US$5.9 Billion – Forbes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).