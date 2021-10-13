Govt signs agreement for an electricity audit

The Ministry of Energy and Power Development ministry has signed an agreement with Sustainable Climate Action Trust (SCAT) for the proposed implementation of an electricity or energy audit.

What is an energy audit

So an electricity or energy audit is essentially an analysis of the possibilities of reducing the energy consumption by electrical appliances. If you remember back in 2017, there was a statutory instrument (SI 21 of 2017) that was approved which banned the use of inefficient light bulbs.

According to SI 21 of 2017, no person shall be allowed to manufacture import, distribute or sell lighting equipment with a power factor less than 0.55 for lamps less than 25 Watt and less than 0.9 for lamps greater than or equal to 25 Watts. It also prohibited the T10 and T12 fluorescent lamps and some incandescent or filament light bulbs.

This measure was an addition to statutory instrument 147 of 2010 which concerned the importation of solar equipment and components. This new agreement is yet another addition to energy efficiency because it will now allow for detailed reporting of consumption which could help lower the nation’s energy bill.

“The project will be part of public private partnerships which will also assist Zimbabwe’s nationally-determined contribution to the United Nations framework convention on climate change as energy efficiency will reduce carbon emissions from electricity production and result in climate mitigation as the government recently submitted its updated nationally-determined contributions targets to the United Nations framework convention on climate change.” Tinashe Emmanuel Mangosho, SCAT Zimbabwe Director (via NewsDay)

If it is successfully run, the energy audit could prove useful to the authorities as a measure to address the nation’s energy deficiency. Furthermore, the data gathered could help move Zimbabweans off high energy consumption appliances as well as create some opportunities for startups who are in the energy space.

