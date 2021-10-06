Here’s why local money transfer firm Shumba Money slashed transaction fees

Earlier this year Shumba Money, a local remittance or money transfer startup, announced that it would be slashing fees for transactions to Zimbabwe. This wasn’t something out of the ordinary because we had seen something similar from Senditoo last year. However, Shumba Money is a relatively young player in the game and we were curious about why/how they were able to do this.

To answer this question and to get to know more about the business, we spoke to Shumba Money’s founder, Andrew Dauramanzi.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

