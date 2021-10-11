Home fibre internet subscriptions increased by 3.2% in Q2 2021

According to POTRAZ‘s Q2 2021 Sector Performance Report, active fibre internet subscriptions increased by 2.9% from the 53,965 recorded in Q1 2021 to 55,549. Fibre was one of four types of internet and data services that saw an appreciation in Q2 2021.

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Difference 3G/HSDPA/LTE 8,847,103 9,020,133 2.0% Leased Lines 1,135 1,194 5.2% DSL 111,057 111,096 -0.1% WiMax 1,547 1,552 0.3% CDMA 12,824 12,366 -3.6% VSAT 2,013 1,989 -1.2% Fibre 53,965 55,549 2.9% Total 9,029,644 9,203,779 1.9% POTRAZ Q2 2021 Report

VSAT, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), and DSL were the three categories that saw a decrease. However, home fibre internet subscriptions made considerable strides in Q2 2021.

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Difference Corporate 6,668 6,784 1.2% Residential 47,297 48,801 3.2%

The jump reflects that those who can afford or have fibre laid in their neighbourhoods are making the move to it. POTRAZ’s report was unfortunately not as granular as to show which packages are more common among those who have made the hefty investment into home fibre internet.

That statistic would have shown which proportion is subscribed to uncapped vs the innumerable number of pay as you go internet packages. At any rate, it looks like more and more Zimbabweans are getting home fibre. It’ll be interesting to see what the figures for Q3 and Q4 2021 look like because they would have been affected by the recent price increase from the sector’s two dominant players ZOL and TelOne.

You should also check out