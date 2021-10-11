Techzim

Home fibre internet subscriptions increased by 3.2% in Q2 2021

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Home fibre internet corporate POTRAZ

According to POTRAZ‘s Q2 2021 Sector Performance Report, active fibre internet subscriptions increased by 2.9% from the 53,965 recorded in Q1 2021 to 55,549. Fibre was one of four types of internet and data services that saw an appreciation in Q2 2021.

Q1 2021Q2 2021Difference
3G/HSDPA/LTE8,847,1039,020,1332.0%
Leased Lines1,1351,1945.2%
DSL111,057111,096-0.1%
WiMax1,5471,5520.3%
CDMA12,82412,366-3.6%
VSAT2,0131,989-1.2%
Fibre 53,96555,5492.9%
Total9,029,6449,203,7791.9%
POTRAZ Q2 2021 Report

VSAT, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), and DSL were the three categories that saw a decrease. However, home fibre internet subscriptions made considerable strides in Q2 2021.

Q1 2021Q2 2021Difference
Corporate 6,6686,7841.2%
Residential47,29748,8013.2%

The jump reflects that those who can afford or have fibre laid in their neighbourhoods are making the move to it. POTRAZ’s report was unfortunately not as granular as to show which packages are more common among those who have made the hefty investment into home fibre internet.

That statistic would have shown which proportion is subscribed to uncapped vs the innumerable number of pay as you go internet packages. At any rate, it looks like more and more Zimbabweans are getting home fibre. It’ll be interesting to see what the figures for Q3 and Q4 2021 look like because they would have been affected by the recent price increase from the sector’s two dominant players ZOL and TelOne.

