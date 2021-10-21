Liquid named best African Wholesale Carrier for 10th year in a row

Liquid Intelligent Technologies was awarded the Best African Wholesale Carrier for the 10th consecutive year at The Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London last night.

The annual awards are the most prestigious in the wholesale telecoms industry and the most prominent global celebration of the wholesale market. They recognise innovation, vision, and excellence to award the best companies, projects, and partnerships across the industry.

Winning this award for 10 years in a row confirms Liquid’s position as the wholesale provider of choice across Africa for operators of all sizes from across the globe. The title also recognises the organisation’s continued investment in its network infrastructure and digital services portfolio.

“Congratulations to everyone in our team who have been working tirelessly to ensure that Liquid remains true to its vision of bringing connectivity to the entire continent. We have dominated the wholesale industry for 10 years in a row, and we continue to build and bring high-speed connectivity and digital services to every African to ensure we retain our position for the next decade and beyond.” Nic Rudnick, Group CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid now has more than 100,000 km of fibre that connects more than 100 million people across 643 towns and cities in 20 countries in Africa. In addition, the organisation recently launched the shortest route connecting East to West Africa between Mombasa (Kenya) and Muanda (DRC). With the completion of this route, Liquid establishes a new global Internet transit route between Asia and the USA through Africa, avoiding high-risk bottlenecks in the Middle East and Europe.

