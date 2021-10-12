Local e-learning platform partners with German startup hub

EduXpert is a local e-learning platform that allows anyone with expertise or knowledge in a field an avenue to monetise their skills. The site is similar to the US-based service Skillshare but offers Zimbabweans a less complicated way of getting the earnings from their courses because it is all local. EduXpert has announced today that it has partnered with Afro-German based startup hub DeutschConnect.

The former is an enterprise that we have covered here a number of times. It offers B2B matchmaking and opportunities for Zimbabwean and African startups in Germany and the EU. The partnership with EduXpert will see the platform offer German language courses that will help those who looking to join the Au Pair program or study in Germany

Additionally, (and according to EduXpert) the partnership is also aimed at local startups who want to do business in Germany. There is nothing quite like having a representative who knows the local lingo to better communicate with any German firms who are willing to do business. The courses will be offered by DeutschConnect because it had been already doing so for some time.

All in all, it’s good to see local startups collaborating. There is a bounty of opportunity out there and the exposure that a company like DeutschConnect has will certainly have an influence on EduXpert beyond the language course partnership.

You should also check out

Last month I had a chat with Panashe Mashungupa from EduXpert to understand what the company is hoping to achieve. The team over there is very ambitious and they are aspiring not only to help professionals and teachers monetise their skills and knowledge but they are also striving to disrupt the traditional education system.