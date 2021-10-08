NBS Bank is offering USD3,000 for school fees at the auction rate

National Building Society (NBS) Bank has a facility that is offering up to USD3,000 for school fees at the auction rate. This program is being done through the Bank’s Bureau de Change licence and here’s how you can get started.

First, you’ll need to have an NBS Account. If you don’t have one, you can open a full KYC Account or a Lite Account. On top of this, you’ll need to bring an invoice from your child’s school that reflects the payment of fees is done in USD.

There is, of course, an application process for this and according to NBS Bank, the turnaround time can be as little as 24-hours. There will be some commissions with this facility as with all the bureaux de change outlets that sell USD to the public.

At this point, we are not sure if there is another bank that offers something similar to NBS Bank’s USD school fees facility. However, it stands to reason that if one bank can do this then there will surely be others. After all, most banks have a Bureau de Change Licence.

You can also try with the local bureaux de change and see if they are doing the same. You can find a list of all those that are registered by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe with the link below:

