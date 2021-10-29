Nedbank Zim sponsors first Uncommon.org innovation hub to happen outside Harare

Nedbank Zimbabwe has partnered with Uncommon.org to support the organisation’s first innovation hub to take place outside Harare.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with Nedbank Zimbabwe to launch our first Innovation Hub outside of Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare. The Nedbank Innovation Hub is located in the Emganwini township, not far from Bulawayo’s city centre where we’re hosted by Zara’s Center, a community-based NGO focused on critical food, health and education projects for some of Emganwini’s most underprivileged youths.” Uncommon.org

The Bulawayo expansion is a vital step in Uncommon.org’s strategy. Aside from disproving the stereotype that everything happens in Harare, it is also a crucial milestone for its young EdTech startup.

“When we first learned about Uncommon.org, we knew this was a mission we had to support. Not only are we happy to invest in technology education and workforce development, we’re eager to begin placing graduates from our Hub!” Dr. Sibongile Moyo, Nedbank Zimbabwe Managing Director

The exact details of the arrangement have not been disclosed, however, securing Nedbank’s sponsorship is a major milestone for Uncommon.org’s (which is a nonprofit) path to sustainability.

In addition to designing, building and marketing websites for clients (Hire Uncommon!), They provide physical and digital branding opportunities of our Innovation Hubs to corporate partners looking to invest in access to technology education and workforce development.

On average, 1,000 students from the schools near the Innovation Hub will go through our after school coding program each year. That means roughly 1,000 households (est. 5,000+ family members) with certificates on the wall indicating that their child’s computer coding education was paid for by Nedbank Zimbabwe.

You can find out more about Uncommon.org’s innovation hubs with the link here.

