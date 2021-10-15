The strange dynamics of Zim’s property market

Shelter or accommodation is one of those things that bring about anxiety. This could be in an existing property or if you are looking at moving to a new one. We have spoken at length about the local financial system, highlighting the quirks and deficiencies that are presently plaguing Zimbabweans. However, it’s often easy to forget that the property market, be it residential or commercial, gets caught up in the ripples emanating from Zimbabwe’s economic situation.

To know about the changes and trends that have affected the local property market we were joined by Mark Conway from Propertybook. On top of that, we also discussed how Propertybook has been evolving and innovating to match the overcome that it has felt in the market.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “podcast” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

