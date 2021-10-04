Techzim

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down

Facebook’s family of applications, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook itself are all down. According to Down Detector, the outage started at 5 pm with users reporting that couldn’t connect to the server, send messages or publish posts.

It’s unclear what could be causing the outage. But in the Zimbabwean context, it’s yet another argument for more messaging app bundles outside of WhatsApp. When the service goes down as it has now, it leaves those whose only link to the internet is through the instant messaging platform without an alternative.

12 thoughts on “WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down

  3. It’s the sad reality of the WhatsApp bundle. I will continue to say that the WhatsApp bundle is killing innovation and progress. Now that all banking platforms are on WhatsApp, education, medicine now what. The country ends up on a standstill. We should provide cheaper internet and more options. Whatsapp is the epitome of thinking in the box. Now all development is revolving around hacking the WhatsApp API. Whatsapp is going to be our own worst enemy and killing innovation.

    1. and the Chinese communist regime banned whatsapp usage in China. the only way to access whatsapp in china is via vpn

  9. the only reason why almost everyone in Zimbabwe is using whatsapp its affordable. other applications like sasai aren’t adequately marketed

  10. So whatsapp just stops working right after i purchase a monthly bundle? Great. I hope i get my refund coz the bundles aren’t finished. If i don’t get my money back pakurohwa munhu chete

