Facebook’s family of applications, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook itself are all down. According to Down Detector, the outage started at 5 pm with users reporting that couldn’t connect to the server, send messages or publish posts.
It’s unclear what could be causing the outage. But in the Zimbabwean context, it’s yet another argument for more messaging app bundles outside of WhatsApp. When the service goes down as it has now, it leaves those whose only link to the internet is through the instant messaging platform without an alternative.
12 thoughts on “WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down”
iMessage is working just fine
Inga zvanzi facebook’s family of applications
Not only in zim its worldwide
It’s the sad reality of the WhatsApp bundle. I will continue to say that the WhatsApp bundle is killing innovation and progress. Now that all banking platforms are on WhatsApp, education, medicine now what. The country ends up on a standstill. We should provide cheaper internet and more options. Whatsapp is the epitome of thinking in the box. Now all development is revolving around hacking the WhatsApp API. Whatsapp is going to be our own worst enemy and killing innovation.
buy sms bundle
WhatsApp is selling your data and also using it for Facebook advertising
It’s not selling your data personally. Who do u actually think will pay for that
Apparently it’s a Chinese state sponsored hacker group who caused it. This is dangerous
and the Chinese communist regime banned whatsapp usage in China. the only way to access whatsapp in china is via vpn
we need cheap internet that is the only way forward
the only reason why almost everyone in Zimbabwe is using whatsapp its affordable. other applications like sasai aren’t adequately marketed
So whatsapp just stops working right after i purchase a monthly bundle? Great. I hope i get my refund coz the bundles aren’t finished. If i don’t get my money back pakurohwa munhu chete