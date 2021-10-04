WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down

Facebook’s family of applications, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook itself are all down. According to Down Detector, the outage started at 5 pm with users reporting that couldn’t connect to the server, send messages or publish posts.

It’s unclear what could be causing the outage. But in the Zimbabwean context, it’s yet another argument for more messaging app bundles outside of WhatsApp. When the service goes down as it has now, it leaves those whose only link to the internet is through the instant messaging platform without an alternative.

