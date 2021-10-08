YouTube has cancelled Rewind for good

YouTube Rewind at one point was a way for creators on the platform to look back on the year. In the early days, it featured prominent creators and people generally liked it. But as the years wore on it became something of a “commercial” thing and the viewers were not happy.

Some quarters on the platform thought that YouTube had forgotten its roots by using stars like Will Smith as part of the yearly recap. They felt like the stars were now riding on YouTube’s newfound legitimacy as a media organisation and the platform was leaning into this while forgetting creators and trends that made YouTube what it was. The like to dislike ratio was biblical especially for YouTube Rewind 2018 (3 million likes vs 19 million dislikes).

Well… it looks like after the 2020 version of Rewind was cancelled because of COVID, YouTube has finally put the year-end recap to rest.

“Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind — we’ll be [eyes emoji] for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube [fire emoji] with a different and updated kind of experience — stay tuned!” YouTube Creators on Twitter

However, the cancellation of YouTube Rewind doesn’t mean that there will be no videos on the trends that bloomed on the platform. YouTube is banking on creators to continue to make Top 10s and the likes. Those videos might be a fairer reflection of the trends and memes during the year.

