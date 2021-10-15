ZASH: Much ado about nothing

One Thursday morning in sunny October Zimbabweans woke up to find that the cryptocurrency that they had been stacking up by spamming links in WhatsApp groups had finally taken off and was now in orbit. In crypto-land we call it ‘to the moon’ and ZASH (the cryptocurrency for the ‘decentralised currency for Zimbabwe’) had made many overnight millionaires, albeit ‘bond note millionaires’.
If you are in any WhatsApp groups you would have seen at least one person sharing a link telling you to join and get ‘free’ crypto in the form of ZASH. Some guys have taken it upon themselves to make sure that two to three times a day they’d religiously share their referral link in hopes that someone will click their link in annoyance.
The upshot for these affiliate marketers/ ZASH Evangelists is that they’d get 40 ZASH for new signups and other rewards depending on whether they’d send them ZASH. This definitely is a numbers game and so it’s in those people’s best interests that more people buy into ZASH and verify their identity in order to be rewarded.
But while people start going to places like Classifieds or PropertyBook to check out which house they’re going to buy ‘North of Samora’ I sadly have to be the bearer of bad news…
Unfortunately, ZASH is nowhere near becoming mainstream. Heck, even the spike in its pricing was a mirage. Allow me to explain how and why without letting the dopamine get to you.
Limited Users Benefit
The figures of the recent spike of $0.47/ZASH token were only limited to those who can transfer their tokens to the exchange. In order to qualify to be able to transfer to the exchange, one had to be within an elite group of 10 users with the highest inter-account transfers. In their Ts & Cs, the ability for one to transfer to the exchange was only afforded to 10 people, and not only that, but you could only transfer 10% of the total you’d had sent to other users that month.
Those who are not from Zimbabwe need to be schooled on how things work here. There are absurd countries, and then there’s Zimbabwe. So places people go left, others go right, in Zimbabwe, we go join a queue! What I’m trying to get at is that the logic in our teapot shaped country is truly something to behold.
Liquidity, Liquidity, Liquidity…
This refers to the ease with which these new ZASH mbingas can easily convert to something that can be accepted by Mai George at Mereki. Unfortunately, that’s where a cryptocurrency exchange comes in and unfortunately in Zimbabwe, we don’t have any anymore.
Zimbabweans have been left to resort to WhatsApp and Telegram groups in order to do peer-to-peer transactions and find takers for their cryptocurrency. While this requires one to be in a hundred and one groups, it also leaves users being susceptible to scammers.
As someone who’s in a number of these groups, I seldom see anyone wanting to buy and/or sell ZASH, well, with the exception of today that is. It’s a network effect, so there are no sellers of ZASH because there are no buyers of ZASH, and vice versa.
Why would someone want to buy ZASH you ask? Yeah, I’m still tryna figure that out myself.
At the height of its popularity, there were some people selling property stands in exchange for ZASH and I did see a few offering their services in exchange for the crypto, but after the euphoria died down, graveyards are more lively than hype for ZASH.
Length x Width x Height = Volume
Just thought I’d flex that I know how to calculate the volume for a prism 😉
But on a serious note, the volume that ZASH has done in the last 24 hrs is a drop in the ocean – US$25,140 to be exact. What this means is that a total of less than half a bitcoin (bitcoin trading at US$58,000 right now) has exchanged hands giving the price reflection of $0.47 per token.
This may have been a ‘pump and dump’ done by someone in order to get the attention of people and hopefully interest in the crypto.
What is a ‘pump and dump’ you ask? Well, someone goes on a buying spree at the low prices causing the price of the token to go up. Once other users pick up that it’s rising they start buying hoping to get in on the action. Then when they buy at those higher prices, the guy/gal who bought at those lower prices then dumps on users who will be thinking that the crypto is going up.
Ever read the story about the guy who goes to a village to buy monkeys? Yeah, a lot like that.
This is just an assumption as we see it happening every day in the crypto world.
But in all honesty and fairness even if it wasn’t a ‘pump and dump’, the volume that we are talking of is very low and can’t really reflect the value of the ZASH in people’s accounts. If people are allowed to transfer, then the current rate of $0.06 (yes, it’s dropped badly since it’s All-Time High yesterday, October 13) will definitely crash to levels far lower than this.
ZASH will probably find its true price when there is a trading volume of at least 5 BTC worth per day. This is just a number that I think will reflect its acceptance in the market.
For now, just like RTGS, the value is determined by what people on the streets are willing to pay or accept for it. With there being very little utility for ZASH at the moment, I think it’s premature for anyone to get their vuvuzela out just yet.
William Chui is a cryptocurrency enthusiast, who’s passionate about seeing to it that Zimbabweans are able to make good use of the opportunity of the internet. He’s currently working on www.forextrading.co.zw and bringing forex trading to all and sundry through that project.
Rest Rest Rest have a glass of water l tried to read your article but you are all over.What are you saying
kkkkkk he needs help
Help him then. We need your input
This is like an opinion piece on OK by a Pick & Manager.
Why would someone want to buy Zash ?
Someone out there wants to buy 6.340 of zash which is valued at 135usd for 700rtgs.We need a local crpto exchange to determine its true value.
Yes we do need but there is BitGlobal where you can buy and sell Zash .Then the balances you see most people have are Airdrops. Airdrops are locked for withdrawal to protect the project from colaspe because people will sell all their Airdrops because there have nothing to loose
The problem is you call yourself a crytptocurrency enthusiast yet you don’t under how crypto projects work especially at the introdory stage .Most people have Airdrops and Airdrops are locked for withdrawal for so many years before you withdraw ,have it not been this crypto projects fail because people will dump it for USD look at CNG token. People are buying Zash on BitGlobal and that you can do whatever you please because hasi ma Airdrops .People want to sell freebies 🤣🤣🤣🤣.
CNG works and is ideal as trading fees.
Without a local exchange no one will no it’s true value
Zash is going nowhere
I agree with you there Zash is going no where i was one of the early adopters and that managed to acquire quite a sum of zash when they where offering 50k airdrops manage to get myself around 100k through trades then bam all of a sudden they tell me that i have to confirm where i got them simply because there was no zash in circulation then all of a sudden because they where not happy with the explanation they got into my account and took their zash back when i tried protesting on their telegram channel they deleted my chats for voicing my concerns and then they banned me for 24hrs which to me was the last straw how can they have a decentralized currency where they claim that all the tokens i accumulated are mine only to find out that they have reversed the transaction and they are now asking for my actual physical identification so as to verify that the account is mine personally i think there is something fishy with Zash and its a big experiment of sorts i used to be a big believer in zash but because of their attitude towards people who question their business model to me that is a huge red flag
What’s the point of having a locked airdrop then, how or when is it going to work
You do know that people are into crypto because they dont have government interference and there are no complex rules: you either mine it or buy it. Having referral and signup gains delegitimises things. It makes it look like a scam. Only an idiot buys that kind of crypto. Does zash even use blockchain technology.Smh. who even determines the market value of zash