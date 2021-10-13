Zim Startups, check out this pan-African innovation challenge

Beer Garage is one of the global innovation hubs run by AB InBev with the objective of driving innovation by building a strong community of ecosystem stakeholders. The team works with business units to find novel solutions for their business problems by leveraging the vibrant Fintech, Africa, and APAC startup ecosystems.

For those who might not be familiar with the company, AB InBev is the world’s largest brewery with over 500+ brands and over 6 million+ B2B customers (pubs, restaurants, retailers, etc.) in more than 100 countries.

The Beer Garage Africa Innovation challenge will be looking to identify hi-tech, high potential startups and founders building innovative solutions across Africa. The multi-sector challenge will be open to startups across the following 5 categories:

Digital Sales : Provide technology with proven return on investment enabling Digital Sales, leveraging existing channels to find, engage and connect with prospective buyers along with building relationships on digital platforms, and converting it into offline sales

Digital Supply Chain : Provide disruptive technology leveraging the existing Supply Chain suit (demand planning, asset management, warehouse management, transportation and logistics management, procurement, order fulfillment) that can drive better insights empowering stakeholder(s) in the chain in making better decisions

Sustainability : ocus on contributing progress toward the sustainability goals (Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging, and Climate Action) where we can use our scale and partnerships to drive meaningful positive change.

3P Lending : Provide working capital loans and business growth loans to SME businesses for improving their cash liquidity

: Provide working capital loans and business growth loans to SME businesses for improving their cash liquidity Alternative Payments: Provide payment solutions that enable card payments, bank transfers, accept digital payments, and sell value add services

10 startups will be selected for a 3-week venture building mentorship and leadership development bootcamp, that will be delivered by successful founders, industry leaders, domain experts and investors; alongside leaders from AB InBev, and Hindsight Ventures’s global network.

There’s a US$5,000 grant money at stake, and the cohort will be pitching for the same. Applications close on the 3rd of November 2021 and you can find the form in the link here.

