CBZ Bank launches “50% of your salary” Black Friday loans

The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) announced that it would be introducing Black Friday loans to its customers.

There is no denying that Black Friday is one of the most anticipated time for customers as it gives them an opportunity to fulfil their shopping desires that range from home furniture to the smallest apparel that will be on special offer.

To sweeten this long-awaited shopping extravaganza slated for November 26, 2021, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) has introduced an instant Black Friday loan facility for all its valued clients.

The loan which has been described as a festive season treat will see the bank’s clients getting loans of up to 50 per cent of their salaries.

CBZ Bank (via Pindula News)