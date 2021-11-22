Former ZOL Zim CEO takes over Liquid’s Tanzanian ISP

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, announced today the appointment of Denny Marandure to the post of Chief Executive Officer for Raha Limited, Tanzania. Liquid acquired Raha Limited in 2016 and at the time made the pan-African provider the biggest shareholder in the entity, further expanding its reach in Africa.

Marandure joined Liquid in 2014 as the CEO of ZOL Zimbabwe until 2019 when he moved to Liquid South Africa as Group Executive Cloud and Digital Sales and then subsequently as Group Executive Enterprise Sales.

“Denny is a proven senior executive who has the vision, strategic thinking, leadership and energy to successfully drive our Tanzania operations to newer heights of excellence. His proven track record with Liquid not only speaks of his dedication and efforts but also demonstrates his excellent management abilities to navigate through complex business eco-systems in Africa. I would like to wish Denny the best of luck from the entire group as he embarks on his new assignment in Tanzania.” Adil El Youssefi, Regional CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies, East Africa

With over twenty-seven years of experience in finance, analytics, business development and management, Marandure is a vastly experienced executive leader with experience in providing value to large international global and dynamic Fortune 500 companies. He has previously worked for multinational companies such as IBM USA, IBM South Africa, PWC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP), Verizon Communications LLC, ZOL Zimbabwe – the retail arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe.

“This is a really exciting time to join Raha and I am honoured to be taking on this leadership role where I can leverage my wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge that I have gained from working in dynamic markets such as the Unites States of America, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The business landscape in Tanzania is evolving rapidly with massive digitisation opportunities on the horizon, making it the right time to focus on holistic growth and overall business development in the country. Raha Limited has been at the forefront of bringing ground-breaking innovation and technological solutions to the people of Tanzania, I am honoured to have the baton passed on to me and look forward to being part of the team here.” Denny Marandure, Raha Limited CEO

Raha Limited today serves over 1500 businesses as well as a growing number of retail customers with a range of connectivity solutions, including fibre, satellite, WiMAX and Wi-Fi all over Tanzania.

