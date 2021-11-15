Here are the winners of MyCash’s Swipe and Win promotion

MyCash Financial Services held a Swipe and Win Promotion and on Friday 12 November 2021, the winners of the transaction based promo were announced.
Pardon Moyo from Bulawayo, a MyCash account holder since July 2020, was presented with the grand prize of ZWL$25000 at the prize presentation ceremony held at MyCash headquarters in Harare. There was a second and third prize of ZWL$15,000 and ZWL$10,000 awarded to Shingai Mahowa and Micheal Durran respectively.
During the promotion, 30 lucky winners each received ZWL$1000 in weekly draws. Each weekly draw had three winners. The total prizes given away amounted to ZWL$80,000, including the ZWL$50,000 grand draw prizes. Through mobile banking transfers, MyCash instantly credited the winners’ accounts with the prize money, demonstrating the convenience of digital banking services. The winning customers acknowledged receipt of the prize money and on the same day were able to withdraw their weekly USD$50 at the MyCash Bureau De Change.
The ten-week promotion which ran from 23 August to 01 November 2021 was aimed at recognizing and rewarding MyCash Debit Cardholders both existing and new. To participate in the campaign, the cardholders had to swipe the MyCash Debit Card on any Zimswitch point of sale for any amount. To stand a chance of winning MyCash customers had to swipe more to increase their chances of winning
“The promotion was a success. At MyCash we are constantly creating new and innovative products and services, bearing in mind the ever-changing demands and needs of our customers. We believe in rewarding our customers and we are delighted to share this joyous occasion with Pardon Moyo, Shingai Mahowa and Micheal Durran. While we congratulate the winners, a big thank you goes out to all our customers for choosing MyCash and for participating in the Swipe and Win Promotion.”Raphael Mapfumo, MyCash Head of Business Development
