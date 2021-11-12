InnBucks, Simbisa officially unveil loyalty and rewards program

You will recall that we covered InnBucks about a month ago. We were excited to find out that InnBucks are essentially a new currency. Yes, really. Read more about that here.

Simbisa and InnBucks have been testing the new loyalty and rewards program. Looks like it’s ready for primetime and so now they officially unveiled it to the masses.

InnBucks Zimbabwe in partnership with Simbisa Brands unveils InnBucks A customer loyalty and rewards platform for Simbisa Brands Customers Harare, Zimbabwe InnBucks Zimbabwe in partnership with Simbisa Brands today announced InnBucks, a new service for Simbisa Brands customers. InnBucks is a closed-loop customer rewards and loyalty programme specially tailored for customers who buy from Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, Baker’s Inn, Haefelis, Grab & Go, Nando’s and Steers etc. It offers a new way for Simbisa Brands customers to have a more convenient and efficient brand experience. “There are more promotions to come and we will definitely give our customers a reason to enjoy Innbucks through and through!” said the Simbisa Managing Director, Warren Meares. It is commonplace for customers to want to buy meals for either friends or family members in another location or town. Innbucks gives customers a way to do this at the click of a button. This is what gave birth to the Buy for Friend Function. Features and benefits of InnBucks include:

Load money (US dollars) into your InnBucks to use for later purchases at any Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, and Baker’s Inn outlet. You can load up to US$200 in-store, at till points.

Load change into your InnBucks in the event change is not currently available in-store.

Physically redeem the change later once it is available.

Buy For a Friend or family (BFF) member via your phone (either using money loaded prior or change loaded prior).

A minimum of 1% discount per purchase

Early access to exclusive deals

Transaction history is available in real time.

Low to no Fees when using InnBucks

Customers can opt to use the mobile app or USSD. You can download the InnBucks mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. To access the USSD menu you simply dial *569#. This option offers convenience to customers who do not have access to the internet or do not have internet-enabled phones. The USSD menu option is currently available on the Econet network but will soon also be made available on other networks. InnBucks is already available and a number of Simbisa Brands customers are already using it. “We are also looking at expanding our services regionally, so keep an eye on our social media pages for more information!” Said William Honiball, Managing Director of InnBucks Zimbabwe. For more information on InnBucks, you can ask in-store at any Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, Baker’s Inn, Fish Inn, Haefelis, Steers and Nando’s either at Points of Sale or InnBucks Brand Ambassadors visible throughout. You will notice till points labeled “InnBucks Accepted Here”. For any questions, queries, or concerns you can also directly call or WhatsApp InnBucks for instant support any time. The InnBucks Support contact number is +263 780 382 634. InnBucks is also available on social media platforms namely: Facebook: InnBucks Instagram: @innbuckszw Twitter: @Inn_Bucks