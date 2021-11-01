Ixar, a local startup that aspires to manufacture its own devices

We had the pleasure of popping by Ixar Technologies, a local startup that repairs smartphones and other devices. Ixar also offers lessons to anyone who wants to become a technician not only in Zimbabwe but in Zambia too.
We spoke to the company’s founder Tinofara Mutovongi to hear what they have been up to and what the startup has planned for the future.
