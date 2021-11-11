Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six African markets

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a subsidiary of the newly announced Cassava Technologies, today launched OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets. This is part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the pandemic.

The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution will assist businesses irrespective of their size in their telephony and collaboration needs. The solution is powered by a single integrated platform converting legacy PBX telephony system into a cloud-based IP communication solution.

The real benefit is to the customers as the solution delivers voice, video, and data communication tools in a single offering, enabling them to communicate on any device, via any medium from anywhere.

“The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location. Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility. With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.” David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security

Undoubtedly, the future of work is heading towards a hybrid working culture. The in-office corridor chats, the desk to desk ‘quick catch-ups’ and informal customer conversations that the world used to rely on to maintain person-to-person connections now need to happen digitally. This means that businesses need a platform that leverages productivity and eliminates the cost of using the old PBX. Liquid removes that responsibility as it manages the back-end platform allowing customers to focus on their core business needs and generate revenue. OneVoice for Cloud PBX enhances Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy increasing employee productivity wherever in the world they may be working from.

Additionally, OneVoice for Cloud PBX also reduces the possibility of bill shock by giving businesses a single pane of glass to view their usage. The single-pane view allows companies a complete overview of use, enabling them to make their environments more streamlined and adaptable.

The launch of OneVoice for Cloud PBX follows the successful release of the OneVoice for Operator Connect, another solution by Liquid Intelligent Technologies that integrates traditional telephony calling within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. These services demonstrate the robust portfolio of voice solutions enhancing collaboration in the new remote/hybrid work environment.

OneVoice for Cloud PBX is delivered over the same access devices and networks as the data services and carried over Liquid’s carrier-grade IP-based Next Generation Network, interconnected to all other fixed and mobile networks across the country and globally to over 400 networks. The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution is currently available in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

