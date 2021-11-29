Techzim

NetOne increasing both bundle and voice tariffs again, get used to it

Staff Writer
NetOne announced on social media that they will be hiking bundle and headline tariffs tomorrow, the 30th of November 2021. This is what happens when prices are pegged in a currency that is fast losing value. As we vent our anger, it is important to remember that NetOne is not to blame for this.

Public Notice

Review of Tariffs

Please be advised that our bundle and headline tariffs will be reviewed with effect from 30 November 2021.

To view all new tariffs please dial *171# from the 30th of November.

NetOne on Twitter

It was just last month when bundle tariffs were reviewed up and consumers are feeling it. One Twitter user summed it up:

You’ve been notified. Plan accordingly.

2 thoughts on “NetOne increasing both bundle and voice tariffs again, get used to it

  2. Oh yes, another “tariff review”, which everyone knows means “INCREASE”. Not surprising, but then you can’t expect anything else in this country now, any we all know why!

