NetOne increasing both bundle and voice tariffs again, get used to it

NetOne announced on social media that they will be hiking bundle and headline tariffs tomorrow, the 30th of November 2021. This is what happens when prices are pegged in a currency that is fast losing value. As we vent our anger, it is important to remember that NetOne is not to blame for this.

Public Notice Review of Tariffs Please be advised that our bundle and headline tariffs will be reviewed with effect from 30 November 2021. To view all new tariffs please dial *171# from the 30th of November. NetOne on Twitter

It was just last month when bundle tariffs were reviewed up and consumers are feeling it. One Twitter user summed it up:

Still trying to adjust from the last review and we already here. Dai mambomirawo zve pic.twitter.com/Fh76zAkHva — Mwana WeAfrica 🦁 (@Mushonga_Leo_T) November 29, 2021

You’ve been notified. Plan accordingly.