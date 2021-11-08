OneDrive will stop syncing files for users on Windows 7 & 8 in March 2022

Users who are still using Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will no longer be able to sync files automatically with OneDrive starting from March next year.

In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices. Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022. Ankita Kirti, Microsofts WW Product Manager via Microsoft Tech Community Blog

If you haven’t upgraded to Windows 10 or 11 after the deadline, you will have to use the web to manually transfer the files from your PC to OneDrive. Business OneDrive customers will also be affected by this move because Microsoft has tied support to the Windows cycle.

This is all makes sense because it will push the subset of users who are on OneDrive (who are also affected) to upgrade to the newer version of Windows rather than trundle along on Windows 7 and 8. Moreover, users will be better protected from viruses and malware because they will be closer to the newer release software and security upgrades.

However, it is worth noting that the extended support for Windows 7 and 8.1 is until 10 January 2023, while Windows 8 support has already been phased out.

