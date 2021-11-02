Techzim

PAYE and 2% Tax payments due on the 10th of November

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) put out a notice reminding businesses that Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Presumptive Tax and the 2% or Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) for the month of October are due on the 10th of November 2021.

ZIMRA’s statement reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds all its valued clients that the following returns and payments for the month of October 2021 are due on the 10th of November 2021.

Returns Due
a) Employees Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [ P2 Remittance Advice Form]
b) Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns / Presumptive Tax – [ REV5 Form]
c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [ REV5B Form]

HOW TO SUBMIT THE DUE RETURNS?


The following issues are reminded to all taxpayers in this regard:
 All PAYE Remittances Advices (P2 forms) should be completed in full and submitted through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://efiling.zimra.co.zw).


 In the event a taxpayer fails to submit the P2 form on the e-services platform, taxpayers are encouraged and reminded to proceed scanning and emailing the return to the relevant email address from the list below depending on the region the taxpayer is in.


d) All Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns / Presumptive Tax – [ REV5 Form] and IMTT return (REV 5B form), should be submitted via relevant email addresses as shown below

StationTax HeadE-Mail Address
PAYE returnsPAYELCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
LCO ClientsWithholding Tax returnsWHTLCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
IMTT ReturnsIMTT@zimra.co.zw
PAYE returnsPAYEMCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
MCO ClientsWithholding Tax returnsWHTMCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
IMTT ReturnsIMTT@zimra.co.zw
PAYE returnsPAYESCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
SCO ClientsWithholding Tax returnsWHTSCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
IMTT ReturnsIMTT@zimra.co.zw
BulawayoAll Tax Headsmhlahlandlelareturn@zimra.co.zw
Victoria FallsAll Tax Headsvicfallsreturn@zimra.co.zw.
HwangeAll Tax Headshwangereturn@zimra.co.zw
GwandaAll Tax Headsgwandareturn@zimra.co.zw
BeitbridgeAll Tax Headsbeitbridgereturn@zimra.co.zw
MasvingoAll Tax Headsmasvingoreturn@zimra.co.zw
MutareAll Tax Headsmutarereturn@zimra.co.zw
GweruAll Tax Headsgwerureturn@zimra.co.zw
ChiredziAll Tax Headschiredzireturn@zimra.co.zw
ZvishavaneAll Tax Headszvishavanereturn@zimra.co.z)
ChipingeAll Tax Headschipingereturn@zimra.co.zw
RusapeAll Tax Headsrusapereturn@zimra.co.zw
KwekweAll Tax Headskwekwereturn@zimra.co.zw
KadomaAll Tax Headskadomareturn@zimra.co.zw
ChinhoyiAll Tax Headschinhoyireturn@zimra.co.zw
KaribaAll Tax Headskaribareturn@zimra.co.zw.
MaronderaAll Tax Headsmaronderareturn@zimra.co.zw
BinduraAll Tax Headsbindurareturn@zimra.co.zw

Currency of transaction


Taxpayers should ensure that all taxes are remitted on time, in full and in the currency of transaction through banks. The following link provides ZIMRA banking
details to make payments: https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/2037-zimra-bankaccounts

Payment of taxes to ZIMRA


When making payments to ZIMRA, please ensure that the following details are provided and correctly captured so that the payments may be credited on correct
accounts:
i. Name of Company
ii. Business Partner Number (BPN)
iii. Tax obligation e.g. PAYE, VAT, Withholding Tax etc

OUTSTANDING RETURNS AND DEBTS


Taxpayers who are in arrears with regards to their tax obligations are required to settle the outstanding amounts or to engage their nearest ZIMRA Offices to discuss and agree on a way forward. ZIMRA urges its valued taxpayers to file their returns and pay taxes due on time and in full in the currency of trade to avoid follow-ups.

