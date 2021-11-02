PAYE and 2% Tax payments due on the 10th of November

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) put out a notice reminding businesses that Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Presumptive Tax and the 2% or Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) for the month of October are due on the 10th of November 2021.

ZIMRA’s statement reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds all its valued clients that the following returns and payments for the month of October 2021 are due on the 10th of November 2021.

Returns Due

a) Employees Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [ P2 Remittance Advice Form]

b) Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns / Presumptive Tax – [ REV5 Form]

c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [ REV5B Form]

HOW TO SUBMIT THE DUE RETURNS?



The following issues are reminded to all taxpayers in this regard:

 All PAYE Remittances Advices (P2 forms) should be completed in full and submitted through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://efiling.zimra.co.zw).



 In the event a taxpayer fails to submit the P2 form on the e-services platform, taxpayers are encouraged and reminded to proceed scanning and emailing the return to the relevant email address from the list below depending on the region the taxpayer is in.



d) All Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns / Presumptive Tax – [ REV5 Form] and IMTT return (REV 5B form), should be submitted via relevant email addresses as shown below