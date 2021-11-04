Techzim

[Pics] Old Mutual’s US$2.5 million, 0.64MW solar plant

Posted on by Staff Writer
Old Mutual Solar

Old Mutual yesterday launched a 0.64MW Solar plant for its Business Park in Harare. The official opening of the plant was attended by Old Mutual’s higherups and Minister for Energy Soda Zhemu.

The facility is quite impressive and produces more electricity than Old Mutual will ever need. The excess will be shifted to the national grid through ZESA’s Net Metering program.

Here are some pictures from the commissioning of Old Mutual’s Solar Installation:

Samuel Matsekete Group CEO Old Mutual Zimbabwe 

Minister for Energy Hon. Soda Zhemu, giving his address

Hon. Soda Zhemu Minister of Energy and Power Development Commissions the Mutual Gardens Solar Plant

Plaque unveiling

5 thoughts on “[Pics] Old Mutual’s US$2.5 million, 0.64MW solar plant

  3. The OM costs do not match with past similar investments, See ……. “In November last year, Sun Exchange (a solar crowdfunding startup) started its African expansion in Zimbabwe by commissioning a 1.9 MW, US$1.4 million solar crowd sale for produce exporter Nhimbe Fresh. The crowd sale was set to be the biggest held by Sun Exchange in Africa and as of Wednesday last week the project has reached its goal.”

