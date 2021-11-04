[Pics] Old Mutual’s US$2.5 million, 0.64MW solar plant

Old Mutual yesterday launched a 0.64MW Solar plant for its Business Park in Harare. The official opening of the plant was attended by Old Mutual’s higherups and Minister for Energy Soda Zhemu.

The facility is quite impressive and produces more electricity than Old Mutual will ever need. The excess will be shifted to the national grid through ZESA’s Net Metering program.

Here are some pictures from the commissioning of Old Mutual’s Solar Installation:

Samuel Matsekete Group CEO Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Minister for Energy Hon. Soda Zhemu, giving his address

Hon. Soda Zhemu Minister of Energy and Power Development Commissions the Mutual Gardens Solar Plant

Plaque unveiling

