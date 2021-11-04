Old Mutual yesterday launched a 0.64MW Solar plant for its Business Park in Harare. The official opening of the plant was attended by Old Mutual’s higherups and Minister for Energy Soda Zhemu.
The facility is quite impressive and produces more electricity than Old Mutual will ever need. The excess will be shifted to the national grid through ZESA’s Net Metering program.
Here are some pictures from the commissioning of Old Mutual’s Solar Installation:
Samuel Matsekete Group CEO Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Minister for Energy Hon. Soda Zhemu, giving his address
Hon. Soda Zhemu Minister of Energy and Power Development Commissions the Mutual Gardens Solar Plant
Plaque unveiling
5 thoughts on “[Pics] Old Mutual’s US$2.5 million, 0.64MW solar plant”
And yet they are still suspended from the stock exchange??
USD 2.5million for a 0.64MW??? We could have put up a 2MW plant for the same ammount.
Agreed. See “Nhimbe’s News” Item below. Wonder who has the correct costings.
The OM costs do not match with past similar investments, See ……. “In November last year, Sun Exchange (a solar crowdfunding startup) started its African expansion in Zimbabwe by commissioning a 1.9 MW, US$1.4 million solar crowd sale for produce exporter Nhimbe Fresh. The crowd sale was set to be the biggest held by Sun Exchange in Africa and as of Wednesday last week the project has reached its goal.”
At least, its producing 0.64 MW more than the one Chivhayo built, at half the cost… 😜