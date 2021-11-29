TelOne is inviting bidders for tenders stretching from engine oil to fibre cables

TelOne has announced that it is looking for suppliers for tenders stretching from engine oils all the way to fibre optic cables. The full list of tender bids on offer is as follows:

TENDER NUMBER DESCRIPTION CLOSING DATE & TIME COMPETITIVE BIDDING TENDERS DOMESTIC (CBTD) 1 CBTD 115-21 For Consultancy Services For The Recruitment And Selection Of Senior Executive 30 Nov 2021: 1100hrs REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP): NOTICE OF EXTENSION 1 RFP 02-21 For Funding And Deployment Of WTTx Projects 16 Dec 2021: 100hrs 2 RFP 03-21 For Funding And Deployment Of FITH Projects 16 Dec 2021: 100hrs COMPETITIVE BIDDING TENDERS INTERNATIONAL (CBTI) 1 CBTI 14-21 Supply And Delivery Of Fibre Optic Cables 13 Jan 2022: 100hrs COMPETITIVE BIDDING TENDERS DOMESTIC (CBTD) 1 CBTD 105-21 For The Purchase Of Firewalls 02 Dec 2021; 100hrs 2 CBTD 106-21 Supply And Delivery Of Fibre Accessories Dec 2021: 100hrs 3 CBTD 107-21 Supply And Delivery Of Engine Oils Dec 2021: 100hrs 4 CBTD 108-21 Supply And Delivery Of Garage (Motor Workshop) Equipment 09 Dec 2021: 100hrs 5 CBTD 109-21 Supply And Delivery Of IT Equipment 09 Dec 2021: 100hrs 6 CBTD 110-21 Supply And Delivery Of Aircon Unit Compressors for Harare And Bulawayo Data Centre 09 Dec 2021: 100hrs 7 CBTD 111-21 Supply And Delivery Of Batteries 4BV 16 Dec 2021; 100hrs 8 CBTD 112-21 For The Construction Of Omni Contact Centre 16 Dec 2021: 100hrs 9 CBTD 113-21 Supply And Delivery Of GPON Cards 16 Dec 2021; 100hrs 10 CBTD 114-21 Provision Of Auction Services 16 Dec 2021; 100hrs 11 CBTD 116-21 For Real Estate Consultancy Services 06 Jan 2022: 100hrs TelOne on Twitter

You can also download the full TelOne Tender Sheet with the link below: