Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

TelOne is inviting bidders for tenders stretching from engine oil to fibre cables

Posted on by Staff Writer
TelOne tender

TelOne has announced that it is looking for suppliers for tenders stretching from engine oils all the way to fibre optic cables. The full list of tender bids on offer is as follows:

TENDER NUMBERDESCRIPTIONCLOSING DATE & TIME
COMPETITIVE BIDDINGTENDERS DOMESTIC (CBTD)
1CBTD 115-21For Consultancy Services For The Recruitment And Selection Of Senior Executive30 Nov 2021: 1100hrs
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL(RFP): NOTICE OF EXTENSION
1RFP 02-21For Funding And Deployment Of WTTx Projects16 Dec 2021: 100hrs
2RFP 03-21For Funding And Deployment Of FITH Projects16 Dec 2021: 100hrs
COMPETITIVE BIDDINGTENDERS INTERNATIONAL (CBTI)
1CBTI 14-21Supply And Delivery Of Fibre Optic Cables13 Jan 2022: 100hrs
COMPETITIVE BIDDINGTENDERS DOMESTIC (CBTD)
1CBTD 105-21For The Purchase Of Firewalls02 Dec 2021; 100hrs
2CBTD 106-21Supply And Delivery Of Fibre AccessoriesDec 2021: 100hrs
3CBTD 107-21Supply And Delivery Of Engine OilsDec 2021: 100hrs
4CBTD 108-21Supply And Delivery Of Garage (Motor Workshop) Equipment09 Dec 2021: 100hrs
5CBTD 109-21Supply And Delivery Of IT Equipment09 Dec 2021: 100hrs
6CBTD 110-21Supply And Delivery Of Aircon Unit Compressors for Harare And Bulawayo Data Centre09 Dec 2021: 100hrs
7CBTD 111-21Supply And Delivery Of Batteries 4BV16 Dec 2021; 100hrs
8CBTD 112-21For The Construction Of Omni Contact Centre16 Dec 2021: 100hrs
9CBTD 113-21Supply And Delivery Of GPON Cards16 Dec 2021; 100hrs
10CBTD 114-21Provision Of Auction Services16 Dec 2021; 100hrs
11CBTD 116-21For Real Estate Consultancy Services06 Jan 2022: 100hrs
TelOne on Twitter

You can also download the full TelOne Tender Sheet with the link below:

TelOne Inivitation for Competitive biddersDownload

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).