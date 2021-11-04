TelOne is using locally assembled devices at new customer experience centre

Yesterday state-owned telecoms company TelOne unveiled its new customer experience centre in Highlands, Harare. The facility is yet another step in TelOne stepping up its customer services offering.

“We are on a journey to assert the business around Client Centricity, which is one of TelOne’s core values. Most certainly, without our clients we cease to exist, hence whatever we do, we do it with the prioritization of clients in mind” Chipo Mtasa, TelOne Managing Director

It’s should be mentioned that TelOne’s new customer experience centre is a prototype. TelOne will be using it as a testbed for all of its other centres across the country.

An interesting thing to note about the prototype centre is that TelOne is using devices assembled by the Zimbabwe Information Technology Company (ZITCO). If you remember earlier this year, the company (which is run by TelOne) was looking to assemble 150,000 devices each year.

That goal might be a lofty one but it’s encouraging to see that the state-owned telecoms company is using its own locally assembled devices.

You can watch highlights from TelOne’s launch event with the link below:

