ZBC suffers power outage disrupting radio & television programming

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has, in a tweet, notified the nation that it has suffered a power outage at its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre.

The Tweet from the ZBC on the power ZESA outage reads as follows:

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation would like to inform all valued stakeholders that its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre has suffered a power outage. This has affected radio & TV transmission. We apologise for the inconvenience. Engineers are working to restore services.”

5 thoughts on “ZBC suffers power outage disrupting radio & television programming

  1. Feel sorry for those guys because I don’t even know there was a Disruption on Radio and Television signal

    Why because I don’t even watch ZBC

  2. What makes them think they’re so special? We’ve had, and STILL HAVE, long power disruptions! Solar and generators have become a must have, so maybe they should think along the same lines!

