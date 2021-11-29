The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has, in a tweet, notified the nation that it has suffered a power outage at its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre.
The Tweet from the ZBC on the power ZESA outage reads as follows:
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation would like to inform all valued stakeholders that its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre has suffered a power outage.This has affected radio & TV transmission.We apologise for the inconvenience.Engineers are working to restore services.— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) November 29, 2021
5 thoughts on “ZBC suffers power outage disrupting radio & television programming”
Feel sorry for those guys because I don’t even know there was a Disruption on Radio and Television signal
Why because I don’t even watch ZBC
Exactly, Anonymous!
What makes them think they’re so special? We’ve had, and STILL HAVE, long power disruptions! Solar and generators have become a must have, so maybe they should think along the same lines!
Ko digitalisation yaka yeda kupi ?
Kana yakavhara for life ZBC dont care vanenge vatotigonera