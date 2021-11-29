ZBC suffers power outage disrupting radio & television programming

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has, in a tweet, notified the nation that it has suffered a power outage at its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre.

The Tweet from the ZBC on the power ZESA outage reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation would like to inform all valued stakeholders that its Pockets Hill Broadcasting Centre has suffered a power outage.This has affected radio & TV transmission.We apologise for the inconvenience.Engineers are working to restore services. — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) November 29, 2021

