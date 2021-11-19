Zim Startups! CIMAS & Impact Hub have a US$1,000 Healthathon

CIMAS in collaboration with Impact Hub Harare is hosting a hackathon dubbed “CIMAS Healthathon 2021” over the course of 3 days, 1 – 3 December 2021.

The hackathon seeks to foster collaboration on innovative solutions which can be employed by CIMAS to effectively deliver their services to their clients and members through the use of innovative technology.

The intention is to go to market faster, improve internal processes, increase and potentially lower costs in order to guarantee the long-term success of the organisation.

This hackathon is open to people with diverse skill sets including:

Developers

Health Practitioners

Entrepreneurs

Business Developers

Service consumers

Applications are open for teams as well as individuals and you can find the application form in the link here. The deadline is 1300hrs on 22 November 2021 and there are limited spaces.